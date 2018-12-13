The Shopper’s Guide to New Year’s Eve Decor Ideas

Scroll To See More Images

As any host knows all too well, New Year’s Eve decor ideas can be surprisingly hard to come by. While other holidays—Halloween, Christmas, even birthdays—come with built-in color palettes, New Year’s Eve tends to perplex. Glitter, sequins and every shade of the rainbow are on the menu, outfit-wise, but what really is there to do for party decor?

The answer is less elusive than it appears: New Year’s Eve is an excuse for you to take your decor in any direction you so choose. And when in doubt, you can just emulate your clothing. Sparkles are always a good idea. You can never go wrong with black. And iridescent pieces offer you the chance to get in on the every-shade-of-the-rainbow thing without being too literal.

While DIY hotspots might point you in the direction of crafty New Year’s Eve decor ideas that promise to make your party as impressive (and delightfully over-the-top) as your outfit, some of us simply don’t have time to throw together homemade streamers, garlands, confetti and the like. We already have delicious New Year’s Eve dishes to whip up, after all. When will we find the time—in the four days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve—to knock out a ton of DIYs, too?

The answer to this question is also less elusive than it appears: We can simply shop New Year’s Eve decor. There’s tons of it on the market—and some of it’s actually cute (and timeless) enough to warrant leaving up year-round. So if you can’t summon the energy to take down your stunning New Year’s Eve decor on January 1 or 2 (or let’s be real, in January at all), you get a free pass; your houseguests will just associate your aesthetic with sparkly festivity, which will undoubtedly leave you seeming like the coolest, funnest friend around.

So what are you waiting for? There’s little time before the clock strikes midnight on January 31. Start browsing these totally shoppable New Year’s Eve decor ideas, loading your digital shopping carts and making mental notes of the decor you can get away with leaving up for months to come. Because 2019 is right around the corner, and you want to ring it in right.

Iridescent Honeycomb Decor Set, $18 at Urban Outfitters

We all have that one corner that we’re not sure how to fill. These iridescent honeycombs offer an easy way to do so—and they’re holiday-agnostic, so you can surely leave them up year-round.

Stargazer Copper Curtain Lights, $78 at Anthropologie

Festive lights are always a good idea—and festive curtain lights are an even better one. Why? You can make your guests feel like they’re surrounded by stars without doing a ton of work. (Win/win.)

New Year, Who Dis? Banner, $12 at Etsy

Because no New Year’s Eve party is complete without a festive banner—and this one is about as voice-y as they come.

Glitterati Small Disco Ball, $25 at Urban Outfitters

Piling disco balls on top of each other is a seriously underrated way to add sparkle to a space. (Plus, you’ll earn brownie points for being original.)

2019 New Year’s Confetti Poppers, $7 at Etsy

Party guests love these things. Give the people what they want.

Foil Iridescent Plates (Set of 8), $3.25 at Etsy

You need something to serve all that delicious food on.

Metallic Confetti Balloons (Set of 3), $10 at Etsy

Because clear, glitter-filled balloons are way more fun than regular ones.

12-Piece Electroplated Flatware Set, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Environmentally conscious? This reusable flatware set feels NYE enough for the occasion, but not so on-the-noise that you can’t repurpose it for years to come.

Happy New Year Balloon Banner, $18.95 at Etsy

Because literally everyone will want to take a photo in front of this thing.

Gold Dip Quartz Crystal, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Nothing embodies 2018 quite like crystals. Keep them festive AF by shopping rocks that have been dipped in gold.

Glitter Party Hats Set, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Party hats make for very cute photos.

Hammered Metal Moon Cycle Banner, $18 at Urban Outfitters

A festive banner you can keep up for the rest of the year? We’re sold.

Instax Mini Glitter Magnet Picture Frame, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Take your party to the next level by capturing some of your favorite 2018 moments in these glitter-filled magnet frames. And leave them up forever—your refrigerator could use the glow-up.

Disco Ball Drink Tumbler (Set of 4), $36.99 at Etsy

Way more fun than plastic cups. Plus, they’re reusable.

Metallics Tassel Garland, $28 at Etsy

Perfect for NYE—and versatile enough to leave up for the rest of the year.

Happy New Year Paper Plates, $1.96 at Etsy

Paper plates that do the talking for you.

Tinsel Drink Stirrer, $21 at Etsy

Adorable drink stirrers are sure to elevate your party to next-level cute status. The devil’s in the details.

2019 Confetti, $6.80 at Etsy

The more confetti, the merrier.

New Year’s Eve Party Hats (Set of 8), $9.99 at Etsy

Party hats so sleek you won’t feel dumb wearing them.

Fringe Party Horns (Set of 10), $18 at Etsy

Because what’s a party without party horns?

Gold Star Garland, $12.95 at Etsy

A little garland goes a long way.

2019 Cake Toppers (Set of 12), $3.17 at Etsy

You don’t even have to have a cake to appreciate these adorable cake toppers. (Just stick them in your succulents, instead.)

Gold Photo Backdrop, $18.22 at Etsy

An Instagram photo op waiting to happen.

New Year 2019 Straws, $7.99 at Etsy

Because the only thing your wine glass needs more than a straw is a wine glass-adorned straw.

New Year’s Eve Balloon Garland Set, $29.95 at Etsy

When all else fails, you can never go wrong with a balloon garland.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2015.