12 Goals to Focus on This Month, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

OK, so maybe you hate New Year’s resolutions. Or maybe you love them. Or maybe you don’t give a flying F—like, at all. Regardless of your feelings about this tried-and-true tradition, goals are a thing that enter our lives on an annual—if not monthly, if not daily—basis. And there’s no harm in setting a few new year goals, even if you don’t actually get around to completing them in January.

In the spirit of setting the bar at least a little bit higher in 2019, we’ve rounded up a handful of new years goals you can consider focusing on this month, based on your zodiac sign. Though these new year goals are pegged to the start of 2019, they’re not actually New Years-specific—but rather, goals that address areas of need for each sign. (In other words, if you don’t manage to get around to them for a few months, no sweat.)

And really, why shouldn’t we address these deep-seated aspects of our personality and astrological vibez? If even to accept that we will always have an issue with time management, or need a lot of green smoothies in order to feel like we aren’t actively dying of scurvy. It’s not about changing ourselves—it’s about asking for what we need, no chaser.

So let’s do the thing!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your independence and thirst for autonomy can sometimes lead to a resistance to help. This month, what can you delegate or get help with? If you hate doing your laundry—is it feasible to send it out? If planning family gatherings make you want to rip your face off, can your brother take over? Remember Aries, you don’t have to do it all alone!

Goal: Collaborate to finish projects or delegate a task you dislike.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve got plans bigger than your budget, but that’s FINE. Listen, we’re all gonna die one day, so we may as well see the world first, right? This month, focus on creating a *realistic* and healthy budget that will allow you to do the things you want. The amount is less important than the consistency of your savings and commitment to investing in experiences that will make you feel fulfilled.

Goal: Download a budget app and stick to it. Set realistic goals for traveling and life-enriching experiences, Taurus. You have enough yoga pants. Pay for something else.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

This is a great month to work on deepening your relationships. Make it a point this month to socialize outside of bars and parties, and spend more one-on-one time bonding with those you love. Tell them that you care, Gemini. Let things get heavy, and don’t feel the need to break the silence. It’s OK for things to be awkward or uncomfortable. That’s called vulnerability, and it’s an essential building block to forming real trust and relationships.

Goal: Bare your soul! Just kidding (sort of). Spend time with loved ones and don’t be afraid to be your true self.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Self-care is must for you this January. Whether it be a massage, therapy or a ridiculous amount of face masks—go buck, baby. And self-care doesn’t have to cost much. Try to think of what really fills you up (for me, that’s macaroni and cheese and yoga and looking at pictures of hairless cats), and make that a priority, Cancer.

Goal: Self-care! Prioritizing your happiness and mental health this month is crucial to create a 2019 that doesn’t suck the energy right out of you.

Leo: August 23 – September 22

TAKE THE PLUNGE. Start something new. Anything—a hobby, job, relationship. Just don’t get bangs without getting approval from a friend first. And not your nice friend—the honest one that tells you when you’ve got food stuck in your teeth. It’s time for action! Sometimes planning and preparing can get in the way of actually doing the thing. Just start, and self-correct as you go, Leo.

Goal: Start something new and exciting, and trust that you can make it through.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Get spicy. Your goal this month should be to focus on your love life a little—spice it up, go on a few dates with non-serial-killers. Do something nice for a partner, or reevaluate your current romantic situation. Remember, Virgo, you can focus on yourself and still let love in.

Goal: Get romantic this month and kiss on some boys/girls/whatever you’re into. Or wear red lipstick and date yourself. Just make it sexy, you know?

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It’s time to expand your life. How are you spending your free time? Mindlessly scrolling through social media and staring at the same memes for days on end? Knock it off, sweet Libra. Instead, do something that challenges you—like knitting, underwater basket weaving, writing, rock climbing—literally anything that has you doing something other than staring at a screen.

Goal: Spend time on a hobby that makes you feel energized and fulfilled. Avoid screens if possible.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Spending time and effort into making your house (or apartment, room, etc.) a home into frivolous or silly. It’s wildly necessary to curate your space in order to be productive, creative and of course—to relax. So lean in to your domesticity this month, fiery Scorpio. Use Pinterest or magazines or go HAM at Target. Functionality, but make it fashion.

Goal: Maximize the accessibility and aesthetic of your space. You deserve a clean and inspiring environment.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

It’s time for you to keep a journal, Sagittarius. You can decide what to record, and how—your phone, a planner, an intricate code that only you and your dog understand, etc.—but it is only by cataloguing your thoughts and ideas and daily life that you will be able to recognize the patterns that govern your daily life. Are you happy? Could you be happier?

Goal: Keep a journal and recognize what you do in your daily life that brings you joy. Adjust accordingly.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With new beginnings come endings, and the timing can’t be more perfect for you. What obligation can you shed this year, Capricorn? So often we think to add more to our plates to increase happiness, when just as often we can simply do less of the things that make us wilt. It may disappoint others, but self-care doesn’t always look like a face mask.

Goal: Remove or reduce obligations and activities that don’t spark joy or fulfill you.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

A life-audit is more necessary for you than some of the other signs, Aquarius. Your easy-going nature can sometimes make you a target for narcissists or people with flimsy boundaries or self-worth. This months goal is to speak up and assert your needs without explanation. ‘No’ is a complete sentence.

Goal: Speak your truth, and don’t over explain.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Protect your energy this month to put towards that which fills you up, Pisces. Spend time doing things that are important to you—even if it means not going out on Friday and working on the screenplay, or reading up on marketing strategies instead of brunch. Sacrifice that which is not important in order to make time and room for things that are.

Goal: Only expend energy on tasks and goals that enrich your life.

Whatever goal you pick (and feel free to cross sign lines for this one!), remember that every day and every moment can be a fresh start. Persistence and consistency are so much more important than getting everything perfect on the first try. Let yourself fail, or struggle. Victory is so much sweeter after.

If your monthly horoscope doesn’t resonate, be sure to check your rising sign.