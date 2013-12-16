New Site Figure & Form Combines Modern Rising Designers with High-End Vintage

We’re endlessly fascinated by the ever-changing world of the Internet, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool new website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: new shopping site Figure & Form, which combines incredibly chic pieces by rising designers with high-end vintage offerings.



What It Is: For the fashion-forward shopper who loves designers like Timo Weiland and Antopodium, but is equally enamored with scoring amazing vintage finds, Figure & Form aims to bring the two markets together. Founded by fashion editorial veterans Alexandra Weiner and Janice Chou, the site brings the two worlds together to create one really chic e-store.

“I think mixing the old and the new works to create your personal style,” Weiner tells StyleCaster. “We like giving people that option. You can really see the evolution of fashion on the website, how shapes evolved, how they were then and how they are now. I think we carry a wide range [of pieces] for people who are interested in vintage and want different things and want statement pieces.”

“Right now we’re seeing a paradigm shift,” Janice adds. “People are beginning to understand that fast fashion is literally just fast fashion. You can’t carry it over from season to season, the quality isn’t there. We are catering to a very specific category of women that is leading this change, and is building a wardrobe rooted in investment pieces. We’re not selling to the person who’s shopping for luxury, but who is starting to appreciate that perfectly made blazer or skirt.”

How It Works: Figure & Form is set up much like any e-commerce website, except there are two distinct sections: “Contemporary” and “Vintage.” Within each section, you can filter by a number of different categories: designer name, color, and size, as well as whether you’re hunting for clothing, accessories, bags, or jewelry. Prices range from $200 and up for dresses to $80 and up for tops.

“We want people to also appreciate the garment and its fine quality, its exceptional fabrication,” Janice says. “We are helping people understand that it goes above and beyond it being a really chic piece. We want people to connect with the piece aesthetically and emotionally. We intend for the site to be quite a personal experience for anyone that comes to it. A garment is more meaningful when you understand where it’s coming from and who’s making it.”

Bonus Feature: The site is currently hosting a Friends & Family sale. If you enter “FRIENDSANDFAMILY” at checkout now through December 23, you get 30% off your order.

Check It Out: ShopFigureAndForm.com