‘New’ Van Gogh Painting Discovered in Random Attic

A Van Gogh painting, once dismissed as fake and dumped into some random Norwegian guy’s attic (we couldn’t make this up if we tried), was identified as “100 percent genuine” on Monday, by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. This is the first discovery of a full-size Van Gogh painting since 1928.

The artwork, titled “Sunset at Montmajour” was painted in Arles in 1888, only two years before the Dutch painter’s death. This makes it “a work from the most important period of his life, when he created his substantial masterpieces, like ‘Sunflowers,’ ‘The Yellow House’ and ‘The Bedroom,’ ” according to the museum’s director, Axel Rüger.

Art dealer James Roundell estimates the painting’s market worth to be “tens of millions and quite a few of them.” The painting is currently owned by a private collector, whose name has been kept private.

There will surely be more to come on this story in October, when the museum will reveal the full details in Burlington Magazine. For now, you can visit the painting in Amsterdam, starting September 24, while kicking yourself, wishing this had happened to you.