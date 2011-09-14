New Twilight Trailer Gives Us The Baby Blues

The Twilight Saga continues…the trailer for Breaking Dawn Part 1 has been released and Twilight fans worldwide are buzzing with anticipation for the long awaited consummation of Edward and Bella‘s relationship and the baby that follows. Twilight is one of the great phenomenon of our generation. Mediocre writing and an exaggerated plot line conveyed by unspectacular actors has blossomed into a full-on cultural craze. The release of the trailer along with Edward and Bella’s impending baby got us thinking about the products created for expecting Twilight fans. Serious boundaries being crossed to ensure that the world knows these parents and their babies are both on Team Edward, or whatever.

From vampire pacifiers to onesies, there’s something for every vampire-loving mommy or daddy. We’ve compiled a slideshow of our favorite toddler-sized tributes to the blood-hungry, werewolf-lovin’, magical gang for your viewing (dis)pleasure. Peek below for the official Breaking Dawn trailer.