10 Spinoffs of Popular TV Shows (& Movies) We Can’t Wait to Watch

Yes. It’s true. Fan-favorite shows like Game of Thrones, Jane the Virgin and Orange Is the New Black will end in 2019. But we have good news: There’s a long list of new TV spinoff shows to look forward to. From a prequel to GoT to a mysterious twist on Pretty Little Liars, 2019 and the coming years are filled with TV show spinoffs and reboots we can’t wait to watch.

But what will these spinoffs be about and which canceled and soon-to-be-canceled shows will be rebooted? Well, we did some digging and came up with 10 popular TV shows (and a couple movies) that will return to the small screen soon in the form of spinoffs. Who knows if these spinoffs will do as well as the original shows (Breaking Bad‘s Better Call Saul is still on, but then again, there was Ravenswood, the one-season spinoff of Pretty Little Liars)? What we do know is they’re worth a watch, regardless if they can match their mother show’ success.

And so before we mourn the loss of GoT and other great shows ending this year, let’s look forward to the exciting TV spinoff shows to come. Find out more ahead and get watching.

The Perfectionists (Pretty Little Liars spinoff)

A spinoff of Pretty Little Liars, which ended in 2017, The Perfectionists will follow Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal (two charaters from the original series) as they explore the secrets of Beacon Heights, a new town shrouded in mystery after its first murder. The spinoff, which will come to Freeform in 2019 and is based on the Sara Shepard’s book of the same title, will also star The Descendants‘ Sofia Carson and The Walking Dead‘s Sydney Park.

Jane the Virgin spinoff

Jane the Virgin will end in 2019 with its fifth and final season, but Jane Villanueva’s stories will live on in a planned spinoff. The spinoff, by Jane‘s creator Jennie Urman Snyder and star Gina Rodriguez, will be a telenovela-inspired anthology where each season is a different fictional novel written and narrated by Jane herself, according to Deadline. Per Deadline, first season will follow a story titled Tar & Roses, which takes place at the intersection of Napa’s wine country and San Francisco’s art scene. There have also been talks of a spinoff following Jaime Camil’s Rogelio de la Vega, though it seems The CW is going with this route.

Second City (Suits spinoff)

2019 will see a Suits spinoff starring one of its star players. And, no, it’s not Meghan Markle. The spinoff, titled Second City, will follow Gina Torres’s Jessica Pearson as she enters the world of dirty Chicago politics, according to Deadline. The show, which will also air on USA Network, premiered its first episode as a backdoor pilot on the most recent season finale of Suits.

The Long Night (Game of Thrones spinoff)

We have good news for Game of Thrones fans. The series, which ends in 2019 with its eighth and final season, will live on in a spinoff titled The Long Night. The series, co-created by GoT author George R.R. Martin, will serve as a prequel to the events of Game of Thrones. It was one of five spinoffs considered by HBO, according to Variety. Per Variety, the series will be about “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.” In October 2018, Variety revealed the first castmember of the series will be Naomi Watts, who play a character described by the magazine as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

Good Trouble (The Fosters spinoff)

It’s not upcoming, but Good Trouble is a new spinoff of the Freeform’s fan-favorite show, The Fosters. The series, which aired its first episode on January 8, follows Callie Adams-Foster and Mariana Adams-Foster (two characters from the original series) on their adventures in Los Angeles and new lives as adults.

L.A.’s Finest (Bad Boys spinoff)

Gabrielle Union will return to the Bad Boys franchise with an upcoming TV spinoff based on her character, Special Agent Syd Burnett, from 2003’s Bad Boys II. The show, titled L.A.’s Finest, will also mark Jessica Alba’s return to acting. Alba will play Syd’s new partner, Nancy McKenna, a working mom with a complicated past. The show will air in 2019 on Charter’s Spectrum, becoming the platform’s first original series.

Star Trek: Discovery spinoff

Star Trek: Discovery has been on CBS All Access for two years, but for fans, it’s already time for a spinoff. According to Deadline, the creators will follow Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Philippa Georgiou. “Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades,” Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement.. ”As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her … We’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

Vikings spinoff

Like many series on this list, Vikings will also end in 2019 with its sixth and final season. But have no fear: a spinoff is in the works. According to Deadline, the series’ creator, Michael Hirst, and studio, MGM Television, are looking to extend the series with a spinoff, which will follow the events of the mother series.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spinoff

After the awards-winning success of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the studio behind the film, Sony Pictures, is looking to extend the story of the film with a TV spinoff. The plans were revealed in a New York Times interview with Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

Orange Is the New Black spinoff

Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black will also end in 2019 with its seventh and final season. But some characters might return for a spinoff. The news was revealed by Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs, though nothing immediate is in the works. “We’re really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had,” Beggs said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. We’re ending on a high note. Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with Jenji about a potential sequel.”

