The New ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff & More Shows to Watch This Week While in Quarantine

We’ve lost count on how many days we’ve been in quarantine. It could be a month or it could be 20 years. Either way, it’s felt like forever. But perhaps the new TV series and movies, from April 13, 2020 to April 19, can help with that.

Let’s face it: The first days of quarantine were fun as we caught up on the TV we missed while we were outside. But now, a century later, we’ve caught up on our favorites and can’t seem to find anything worthwhile to watch for the next few months in solitude. Lucky for us, networks, from Bravo to Netflix, are coming out with new shows each week to keep us entertained as we’re bored out of our minds. This week, it seems like reality TV is king as shows, such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, are back on our small screen. Not in the mood for reality TV? Well, Quibi has a horror that we’re sure will haunt our screens for days to come. TMZ also has the “true story” behind Netflix’s Tiger King that will only feed into our obsession with Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe and Carole Baskin.

Still bored like us? Here’s what to watch this week.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

While Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette seems to be up in the air, at least we have a new Bachelor spinoff: The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, a musical version of the dating show where 23 singles, who are either musicians or work in music, fall in love through music and perform songs for viewers to hear.

When: April 13 at 8 p.m.

Where: ABC

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down?

By now, everyone and their moms has binged Netflix’s Tiger King. But is the story that was told in Netflix’s seven-episode docuseries the real deal? TMZ investigates the Tiger King crimes in this follow-up, which will reveal the secrets that Netflix kept from us. Prepare to be shook.

When: April 13 at 9 p.m.

Where to watch: FOX

The Stranger

New streaming service Quibi returns this week with a new slate of shows. Among them is The Stranger, a horror thriller about a female Uber driver who picks up the passenger from hell. Malika Monroe plays the driver, whose night shift becomes a nightmare after she picks up a man played by Dane Dehaan who plans to kill her.

When: April 13

Where to watch: Quibi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle, Teddi, Denise, Erika, Lisa Rinna and Dorit return to celebrate a decade of RHOBH with the season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But trouble is afoot as new Housewife Garcelle comes to play and old housewife Brandi comes back to spill some tea.

When: April 15 at 8 p.m.

Where: Bravo

Too Hot to Handle

Can’t wait until Love Is Blind season 2? Same. Netflix’s new dating show, Too Hot to Handle, may be the series we need in the mean time. The show—which looks a lot like Love Island—follows several singles on an exotic island as they find love. The catch: They can’t touch each other otherwise their $100,000 prize at the end of the season decreases.

When: April 17

Where: Netflix