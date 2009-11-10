New Trey Songz Pictures of Toni Braxton Kiss

Have you seen Toni Braxton lately? She’s certainly looking mighty sexy these days, with a perfectly fit mommy-bod and long caramel brown hair, you’d wonder what guy wouldn’t want her? Apparently, her husband Keri Lewis.

After eight years of successful marriage and two beautiful children, the couple is calling it quits. We can’t help but wonder if singer Trey Songz has anything to do with it. During a recent taping of the Soul Train Awards, Braxton and Songz performed together, then engaged in an pretty intense kiss. Due to copyright laws, the image of the two kissing is only available right now on YouTube. Click here to check out the two locking lips while Keri Lewis sits front row.

What do you think; do Braxton and Songz make a hot new couple or should she stay married to the father of her children, Keri Lewis?