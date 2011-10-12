New Study Shows Shrooms Are Worth The “Trip”

Magic mushroom advocates rejoice — studies show thepsychedelic drug psilocybin (the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms”) may produce lasting, positive changes in personality.

Time Healthland reports, “People who took the drug showed increases in the key personality dimension of openness — being amenable to new ideas, experiences and perspectives — more than a year later.”

A study led byKatherine MacLean, a postdoctoral student at Johns Hopkins University, which analyzed 52 participants discovered positive psychological changes in most participants, documented by both participants and their family members and other associates — in calmness, happiness and kindness.

Quite impressive considering the average age of participants was 46, and people tend to become increasingly less open to new ideas and experiences as they grow older. In this case, participants who underwent what researchers call a”full mystical experience” seem to have literally turned back the hands of time becoming decades younger in mindset.

Disclaimer: This study was conducted in a controlled environment, in a hospital under the care of physicians.