New Spring 2011 Stripe: 3 Outfits For Every Girl

From Celine to Prada, Jil Sander and Marc Jacobs stripes of a different kind were all the rage on the Spring runways. Multi-colored, mixed and interestingly proportioned on everything from pants to parkas, skirts and dresses, it’s a mad striped world and we like it.
Click through for three looks, so whether you’re feeling pretty, preppy or decidedly downtown, you can stripe it.
Preppy
*Suggestion: Knot the blouse at the top of the skirt for a cropped, summery take.
Clockwise from left to right:
Free People Rugby Stripe Column skirt in cherry and navy, $78, at Free People; J.Crew Rick Cotton Shirt, $98, at J.Crew; Topshop clutch, $24, at Topshop; Joie Free Fallin Sandal, $245, at Piperlime; Marc by Marc Jacobs watch, $225, at Lord & Taylor
Downtown:
*Suggestion: Layer the white buttondown, buttoned to the top button under the sweater
Clockwise from left to right:
Theory Reanne black biker jacket, $815, at Net-a-Porter; Land's End cotton cashmere sweater, $49.50, at Land's End; By Marlene Birger tote, $175, at Ssense; Maurie and Eve Ariane boot, $295, at Solestruck; Steven Allen white button down, $158, at La Garconne; A.L.C. striped blue and black skirt, $295, at Net-a-Porter
Pretty:
Clockwise from left to right:
Tory Burch stripe pants, $278, at Tory Burch; Zara Striped blouse, $69.90, at Zara stores; Isabel Marant pink peplum jacket, $455, at Net-a-Porter; Nine West suede pumps, $96, at Nine West; Gold ring, $12.09, at Overstock.com; Mulberry Alexa bag, $695, at Ssense