New Site Wants To Be Twitter For Kate Moss Only, Pretty Much

Part of the genius of Twitter is the opportunity for celebrities to skip that whole “publicist releases a statement to the press” nonsense, in favor of getting word right from the source. A new website is sounding a bit Twitter redundant, it’s called ICorrect, and it is a service for celebrities to correct false statements about them.

The trick that can’t happen on Twitter is that celebrities can use ICorrect to announce they don’t have Twitter accounts! According to Vogue UK, Kate Moss and Sienna Miller have apparently already done so.

The exact wording went: “Don’t try connecting to me on Facebook or follow tweets from Kate Moss, the real Kate Moss doesn’t use these social networking sites. I correct all of the imposter profiles pretending to be me and the xx twits tweeting under my name.”

And “I am not on twitter and have never been on twitter. Anyone claiming to tweet as Sienna Miller is not me,” Miller ICorrected (I don’t know if that’s what the kids are calling it, but let’s go with it).

In the spirit of righting some very old wrongs, Bianca Jagger, “used the platform to deny claims that neither the Rolling Stones song Brown Sugar, nor the Billy Joel song Big Shot were written about her, ” Vogue UK said. I just don’t understand why it took this long to give celebrities a platform to be heard (are you reading the sarcasm, is it coming across?).

Photo: Marc Piasecki, WireImage