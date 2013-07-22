A Site To See: Chairish Is An Online Marketplace For Amazing Home Goods

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: an incredibly useful home goods site cleverly dubbed Chairish.

Why You Should Bookmark It: Not unlike some of the amazing clothing and accessories consignment websites we’ve found, Chairish is a hosting site for pre-owned home goods spanning a plethora of different time periods, design epochs, and taste preferences. Comprising chairs, pillows, couches, and even vintage decor items like this incredible glass mosaic rooster from the 1960s, Chairish’s team of San Fransisco-based curators hand-selects every product on the site, ensuring the authenticity and quality of them all. “We don’t focus on a specific style or time period; we have a wide range of styles,” Chairish head curator Anna Brockway tells us. “We were really inspired by all those fantastic sites that re-sell your clothes and apparel. The apparel and the furniture category actually overlap a lot, and one of the major trends we see is that people use home furnishings as a way to express their style. How your house looks is a statement about you. In the same way the apparel sites have allowed people to effectively cycle between different looks, we want to bring that same ability to transition in and out in looks to the furniture business.” The result is a seemingly endless stream of eye candy that will make any home decor aficionado drool.

How It Works: Similarly to how TheRealReal.com has a team of merchandisers who hand-select clothing and accessories from clients’ closets, Chairish has a team of curators who visit sellers’ homes to assess, vet, and transport all the home wares they deem good enough to sell on the site. Since the site only launched in February, this Concierge Class Service is currently only offered locally in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with an expansion planned for New York; for sellers located elsewhere, the curation team makes their selections based on high-resolution photographs required from potential sellers. Once an item is approved for sale, the Chairish team puts it up on the website and then handles the shipping and other processes that typically make selling large home items like tables and couches a pain, to say the least. “We handle all those pesky process things,” Brockway tells us. “One of the things people really love us for is this service. When you go to places like eBay, if you are moving or redecorating, it’s kind of a confusing process; if you sell it, you have to figure out how to get it to the person who bought it. With Chairish, the value people are getting from a shopping perspective is that they can do it really affordably.” If sellers use the concierge service, Chairish takes a 45 percent cut of the profits; most users (since many aren’t based in the areas where Concierge Class Service is offered) make about 80 percent of the total profit from an item sold on the site.

Where The Cute Name Came From: “It came from my head,” Brockway tells us. “The idea we were trying to capture is that I put so much love and time into decorating my house, and I wanted to pass my pieces on to someone else who would love them and take care of them. ‘Cherish’ means loving something and passing that on to someone else who’s also going to love it.” Enough said!

Check It Out: Chairish.com

