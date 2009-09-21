New Shapewear from DKNY

DKNY has managed to merge two of the unlikeliest brands with their new product, Smoothies. Half the utility of Spanx, and half the style of American Apparel, Smoothies are here to make shapewear stylish. Huh?

That’s right; available in three styles from bike short to capri, and in seven matte colors, DKNY is here to tell us that showing off our figure is fun, after you’ve squeezed it in as much as possible.

Smoothies will be available for $15 a pop starting in January and chances are, you’ll be seeing me in the Macy’s intimates section because try as I might, I can’t resist a good neon bike short.

[WWD]