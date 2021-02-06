The Best Sex Toys of 2021—So Far

It’s not dramatic to say that 2020 wasn’t a great year—well, for anyone. While 2021 is slowly getting better, we’re all about that using every self-care tip in the book to make everything a little brighter. And yes, that includes the best new sex toys of 2021. Whether you’re looking for a hands-free toy, one for long-distance play or a new anal vibrator, 2021’s launches truly have something for everyone.

We’re only a few months into the year but there are already some buzzy—sorry—new launches worth checking out. Clitoral stimulation toys are especially trendy right now and the sonic wave technology has really taken off. (Yes, we’re talking about multiple orgasms, here.) Of course, there are also dildos—both wearable to fit over a penis—as well as cock rings and couple’s toys that make partnered sex a lot more fun.

The best thing about these new sex toys? They’re all from brands we know and trust, that we all use and swear by. Not all vibrators are created equal but these are body-safe and made with quality materials that’ll ensure all you have to worry about is reaching the big O. Check back here as we keep you updated on all the new toys.

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise

Sonic waves offer fast yet gentle clitoral stimulation so the sensation is intense but not, you know, too intense. It automatically increases intensity when pressed hard against the body so it’s ultra-easy to use.

Better Love Tap Dancer

Instead of sonic waves, this clitoral stimulator uses a tapping motion that one STYLECASTER writer calls better than a boyfriend.

Dame Aer

Aer uses a pressure wave technology that’s meant to mimic the flutter of a tongue and the suction of a mouth. Read our full review here.

Sportsheets Lennox Vibrating Dildo

This wearable vibrating silicone dildo is angled for G-spot/prostate stimulation.

Satisfyer Mighty One

This vibrating cock ring can be used on a vulva or stretched over a penis for the ultimate pleasure.

We-Vibe Jive Electric Pink

The popular wearable Jive now comes in this bright pink (and blue). It’s wearable and can be controlled by an app so it’s ultra-fun for long-distance play.