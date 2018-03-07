9 New Sex Toys People Are Buzzing About Right Now

As the winter of 2018 slowly transitions into spring, you might very well be looking for something that will help usher in a newer, more vibrant season. If you’re ready to buzz away the winter blues and get hip to something modern, sexy, sleek and altogether tantalizing, you should probably consider adding a new sex toy to your rotation. That’ll certainly turn the good times up to 11, right?
There are lots of toys to take into consideration when you’re looking to add something new to the mix, so it’s understandable you’ll want to choose just the right toy. But if you’re really looking to switch things up, you should consider adding a new vibrator to your collection. It’s really the best type of toy (if you will) to refresh your bedroom routine while staying hip to the latest sex toy trends. But beyond the vibes, there are plenty of other new products you’ll want to try.
And so on that note, click through to see which buzzworthy new sex toys are worthy of your consideration. You may be surprised at what you find.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Snug Plug 3
If you're looking for something gentle yet oh-so exciting in the world of anal play, pick up the Snug Plug 3.
Snug Plug 3, $55 at b-Vibe
Unbound Bean Vibrator
Discreet and female-friendly, the Bean is one of the hottest tickets in town, but you'll need to get on the wait-list before you get your kicks because this hot item is currently sold out!
Bean vibrator, $29 at Unbound
Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit
The classic rabbit shape gets an ultra-modern upgrade with the Satisfyer Pro.
G-spot rabbit vibrator, $59.95 at Satisfyer
Lelo Soraya Vibrator
Longing for something a bit more traditional but still ready to send you good vibrations? Why not check out the Lelo Soraya vibrator? Yes, it's a bit of an investment, but why not treat yourself to a high-quality toy? This is you we're talking about, after all.
Soraya vibrator, $239 at Lelo
Svakom Amy Vibrator
Feeling like a bit of a newbie to the world of vibrators? Try the Svakom Amy vibrator to help get you in the mood.
Svakom Amy vibrator, $40 at Amazon
Je Joue Mio
The Je Joue Mio is great for couples, as it acts as a vibrating cock ring for the wearer and a vibrator for the partner and boasts five speeds and six levels of strength. That sounds pretty darn delightful if you ask us.
Je Joue Mio, $109 at Babeland
Crave Vesper
Discreet, modern and luxurious to behold, the Crave Vesper is the slim yet satisfying vibrator you should treat yourself to ASAP.
Crave Vesper, $69 – $149 at Babeland
Iroha Mini Vibe
The Iroha Mini Vibe is so twee in its design it will be hard to resist adding one of its many candy-colored variations to your sex toy collection.
Iroha Mini Vibe, available on Amazon
Trojan Tandem Vibrator
If you're playing with a partner who has a penis, you should consider the very accessible and very intriguing Trojan Tandem vibrating ring because double the pleasure is definitely double the fun.
Tandem vibrating ring, prices vary at various retailers