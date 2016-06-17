6 New Self-Help Books for a Total Summer Reset

So it’s June, and you’ve failed your pre-summer juice cleanse and you didn’t save enough money for that Euro vacation you had loosely planned for August. It’s around this time of year that you’re really in the market for a little motivation, we assume, and we’ve got exactly the thing: six just-released, inspirational books that are getting a lot of buzz on the self-help circuit.
And sure, there’s something undeniably cheesy about browsing the self-help section of Barnes and Noble when your life is in shambles, but I guess that’s why you can buy this stuff online. Keep clicking to see—and shop–the best new self-help releases right now.
Modern Romance, $18.85; at Amazon
Already a New York Times bestseller, Aziz Ansari's new book is a funny, witty, thoughtful deep-dive into the pleasures and perils of modern romance. He talks culture, technology, and how huge shifts in both have totally transformed the way we date. Read it, you'll love it.
Eat Pray Love Made Me Do It: Life Journeys Inspired by the Bestselling Memoir, $9.29; at Amazon
If you've been aching for something to fill that Eat Pray Love-shaped hole in your life, here you have it: A compilation of some of the life adventures and transformations that were inspired by the original book.
Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, $16.95; at Amazon
In this feminist, funny, provocative charming memoir, author Lindy West shares how to survive in a world where not all stories (and bodies) are treated equally. You'll definitely walk away laughing.
Tears to Triumph, $25.99; at Harpers Collins
This one's deep, guys, so be prepared. It's by Marianne Williamson, the bestselling author of A Return to Love. In her new book, released this week, she talks about the importance of facing your pain in order to not just move on, but experience "spiritual transcendence." It's a little touchy-feely, but Williamson is a New York Times author in the self-help category, so it's worth a read.
Grit, $28; at Simon and Schuster
Grit's author is Angela Duckwort, a thought-leading psychologist who also won a 2013 MacArthur Fellowship. In this instant New York Times bestseller, she shows how success is fundamentally linked to passion and persistence—not talent.
Photo:
Simon and Schuster
Ego Is the Enemy, $15; at Amazon
With the new breed of self-promotion that's being glorified by social media, this new book feels particularly relevant and timely right now. Author Ryan Holiday discussed how our ego is what holds us back from real success.
Photo:
Amazon