New Scream Movie to Bring Back Courteney Cox and David Arquette

The script for the fourth Scream movie is in the works, and members of the original cast, at least the ones who survived, are set to star, according to the Associated Press.

Courtney Cox, who met her husband David Arquette in 1996 on the set of Scream, has been busy with the comedy Cougar Town, but is excited to return to the horror genre. She will reprise her role as reporter Gale Weathers, and Arquette will play sheriff Dwight “Dewey” Riley.

Neve Campbell will also come back as heroine Sidney Prescott.

“They’re probably back living in Woodsboro,” Cox said, “I think that he’s probably still deputy, and I’ve had a lot of kids. I don’t know. I’m probably miserable, and then I’m sure a lot of murdering will happen.”

We’re excited: so glad there’s still something for C-List actors to do with their spare time these days.