Couture Wonderland: The New Schiaparelli Paris Couture Salons

The Met Costume Institute’s exhibit “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” has created the perfect backdrop for the revival of Schiaparelli, the 20th-century storied fashion brand. This weekend marked the opening of Schiaparelli’s whimsical couture salons, located in Paris’s Place Vendôme, where “Schiap” herself once showed surreal collections in the 1930s.

The opening itself consisted of an intimate cocktail party on Sunday night, bringing together notable names like Haider Ackermann, Sharon Stone, Ines de la Fressange and Karl Lagerfeld. The event was hosted by Farida Khelfa, the fashion house’s spokeswoman since May.

The revitalized Schiaparelli label — which has been in the hands of Diego Della Valle since 2006 — doesn’t yet have a designer officially at its helm, but has nonetheless premiered its couture salons, which will be used for VIP client fittings.

The elaborate interiors of the salons are characterized by vivid hues and gilded columns (by Alberto Giacometti). Many aspects of the rooms call to mind the Schiaparelli legacy: a fuchsia sofa is a throwback to Elsa Schiaparelli’s signature “shocking” pink, and a lobster-shaped chest of drawers by Vincent Darré is a reminder of the famed lobster dress. The fantastical decor includes drawings by Pierre Le Tan (one is of Schiap’s shoe-shaped hat), a Fernand Legér graphic rug, metal eyeballs designed by Man Ray, and a Salvador Dalí ironwork sculpture of a pair of bosoms.

The new Schiaparelli launch will most likely focus on special pieces made to order. The salons, which reflect the hyper-luxury and surrealist roots of the label, will not only be used for fittings but will also house a small fashion show set for Paris Couture Week in January 2013.

Khelfa has said of the revival: “We need a house like this today. Couture is changing. We need a touch of luxury and really interesting work.”

We’re certain that the new couture salons will play their part.

[Photograph by Christophe Roue, via WWD and The New York Times]