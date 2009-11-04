New Rihanna Video for “Wait Your Turn (The Wait is Ova)”

Just after her single, “Wait Your Turn (The Wait is Ova),” was leaked yesterday, Rihanna premiered her music video for the single as well.

The music video is a black and white montage of Rihanna aggressively (or do I mean, “fiercely?”) modeling all of the fall/winter coat trends: furs, feminine, fitted tweed, Grace Jones hoods as well as Lady Gaga sunglasses and eye patches.

Check out the video below and her album, “Rated R” will be available November 23. In the meantime, Rihanna will be appearing on Good Morning America on Thursday and 20/20 on Friday in her first public appearance since being assaulted by boyfriend Chris Brown.