New Rihanna Interview with Diane Sawyer Preview

Today Rihanna will have her first public interview after being assaulted by Chris Brown in February right before the Grammys. In meeting with Diane Sawyer, Rihanna goes into detail about her reaction to being attacked by Chris Brown and about going back to him out of her (self described) misguided love:

“I am strong. This happened to me. I didn’t cause this. I didn’t do it. This happened to me and it could happen to anybody. There are a lot of women who could experience what I did but not in the public so it made it very difficult.”

The full length interview with Sawyer debuts Friday, November 6 on ABC’s 20/20 at 10/9C but her interview with Good Morning America airs today.