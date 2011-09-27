New Proenza Schouler Film ‘Snowballs’ Into the Ground

Hoping to be a repeat success of last year’s amazing fashion film Act da Fool by Harmony Korine, featuring the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2010 collection, Korine’s latest collaborative project for the New York-based design duo is sadly the complete opposite.

In Korine’s newest film Snowballs, which premiered on the Proenza Schouler website today at 4 PM EST, the camera follows two masked, twin-like females donning Proenza Schouler garb from the fall/winter 2011 collection as they frolic around the backyards of a suburban American town. We’re going to guess it was shot down in the South based on the accent of the elderly man that enters into the picture half-way through the unusual short.

As the film’s camera randomly cuts to the two costumed twins sitting around a camper at night with said elderly man, the plot of the film starts to dip into the bizarre (you know, like when a film starts to go sour and you get that odd, off-putting feeling in your gut?)

Later on, we see the pot-bellied, lazy-eyed yokel somehow manage to wrangle the tribal twins back to his place, as the three of them sit around the living room while the old man hangs out topless and goes off rambling like someone that’s been hitting the moonshine since midday.

By the end, the trio is engaged in a dance, with the older man singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” as the presumably imbibed male suddenly appears to be resting on his bed, with his faced hooked up to some sort of breathing-support machine.

If that doesn’t sound like an interesting narrative for a fashion film, then…yeah, we totally agree with you on that point.

Besides the fact that the whole story line of the film feels to focus a bit more on the cinematic message as opposed to creating a visual, animated storyline with the clothes taking center stage like most fashion films, the creepy narrative and background voice-overs throughout the film are pretty much that — creepy.

If you’re a fan of Harmony Korine, then I would definitely watch Snowballs right from the Proenza Schouler website, as this short might even vie as a long lost missing sketch from Korine’s 1997 motion picture Gummo. But if you’re mainly just a fashion film buff, then I would say you might want to skip out on this.

The Jewish Mom inside me is just glad the two shiksas finally traded in the plastic shopping bags on their feet for some designer footwear by the end of the film.