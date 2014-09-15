11 Major Pop Albums Being Released This Fall

One of the best reasons to be excited about fall? All of the exciting new music releases on the horizon. From Lady Gaga’s collaboration with a crooning legend to Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipating album, here are the pop release to have on your radar.

Joel and Benji release their debut album as The Madden Brothers, the more soulful spin-off of Good Charlotte, and, probably because they want to guarantee themselves a hit, the album features two collaborations with Pharrell.

Release date: September 16

While the cover art leaves much to be desired, Pentatonix’s seven-song EP, PTX Vol III, is just a pre-cursor of what’s to come: The quintet is also releasing a holiday album in October!

Release date: September 23

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are putting out an album together. Let that sink in. The long-time collaborators’ record features duets of mostly poppy songs, of course with a classic twist.

Release date: September 23

Colbie Caillat’s new single “Try” is inspiring, catchy, and soulful, much like the rest of her new record, on which she worked with Babyface.

Release date: September 30

The X Factor winners have done mostly covers up until this point, but Alex & Sierra’s debut album promises catchy, original folk-pop songs, like their debut single, “Scarecrow.”

Release date: October 7

Never before has a Jessie J album garnered this much attention, probably because “Bang Bang” was the song of the summer! Also: Sweet Talker was co-produced by Max Martin, the guy behind, like, every number one pop song ever.

Release date: October 14

Taylor Swift’s upcoming fifth album is her most poppy one yet, and also her most personal. Well, all of them are personal, but this one’s title is a nod to the year she was born, so here’s to hoping 1989 is about more than just lousy ex-boyfriends.

Release date: October 27

From having a verse on Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” to her very own song on The Fault In Our Stars soundtrack, Charli XCX has now graduated to solo album status! She releases her second album this fall featuring her addictive hit, “Break The Rules.”

Release date: October 21

Overachievers much? One Direction just announced that they’ll be releasing their fourth album in four years—titled Four, much like Beyonce’s fourth record—which will show off a slew of personal songs like its lead single, “Fireproof,” co-written by Louis and Liam.

Release date: November 17

Post Jonas Brothers life has been good to Nick Jonas, who’s debuting his self-titled solo album by year’s end. Its lead single, “Chains,” has a more R&B feel, and is indicative of the rest of the album as well.

Release date: November 11

No, you’re not crazy—Nicki Minaj’s new album title is paying homage to Jay Z’s award-winning The Blue Print. Which means this album will probably win much acclaim, too! And yes, “Anaconda” will be on it. Don’t worry.

Release date: November 28

