New Photos of Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe

Lauren
by
When indie queen Michelle Williams won the much sought-after role of Marilyn Monroe (sorry, ScarJo) in Simon CurtisMy Week With Marilyn, the pressure was on to create the perfect Norma Jean 2.0. Well, the film’s Facebook page has begun releasing photo stills, and Williams is looking ultra-retro and super chic. Take a peek at the star-studded pics and tell us if you think Williams’ new voluptuous frame and platinum ringlets are up to par.

