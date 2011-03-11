StyleCaster
New Obsession: Feather Earrings

by
While I won’t add to the piling, tired complaints about weather, I will admit the gray skies have taken toll on my outfit choice today, which is anything but interesting in black and gray. Struggling to appease my urge for something lively, I turned to my bright teal, dangling feather earrings to top it off and felt an instant uplift. Light and fun, this accessory can add a much-needed quirky touch and give wings to a drab winter uniform.With celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Vanessa Hudgens seen recently sporting the look, I think we can say the accessory is taking flight.

Click through for the round-up of feather earrings I’m currently obsessing over. Would you rock them?

Navajo Feather Earrings, $24, at Urban Outfitters

Ciraulo, $8, at ALDO

Peacock Chipping Feather Drops, $30, at TopShop

Navajo Feather Earring, $24, at Urban Outfitters

Hot Pink Feather Earrings, $3.80, at Forever21

Bead and Feather Earrings, $14, at Arden B.

Peacock Feather Earring, $17, AT Miss Selfridge

Feather and Chain Earring, $16, at Warehouse.co.uk

Dream Catcher Earring, $14, at Dorothy Perkins

