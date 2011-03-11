New Obsession: Feather Earrings

While I won’t add to the piling, tired complaints about weather, I will admit the gray skies have taken toll on my outfit choice today, which is anything but interesting in black and gray. Struggling to appease my urge for something lively, I turned to my bright teal, dangling feather earrings to top it off and felt an instant uplift. Light and fun, this accessory can add a much-needed quirky touch and give wings to a drab winter uniform.With celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Vanessa Hudgens seen recently sporting the look, I think we can say the accessory is taking flight.

Click through for the round-up of feather earrings I’m currently obsessing over. Would you rock them?