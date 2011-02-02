New Obsession: Bec & Bridge

So I don’t know about you, but I’ve been seeing shots of this Ombre blonde to purple hair all over my fave blogs, and I couldn’t figure out the designer for like two whole days (so annoying). And then, it happened, the clouds parted (for like a hot second, I mean this is NYC) and I finally found the link that would lead me to the end of my hunt: Bec & Bridge. Bec & Bridge is what my own version of summer perfection looks like, fun, chic, colorful and can take me from work to cocktails. SOLD.

Click thorugh to see my picks from their current lookbook. I. WANT. IT. ALL.

All images courtesy of Bec & Bridge