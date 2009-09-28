New ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Trailer Releases Today

Nightmare on Elm Street, the classic ’80s flick, has been remade, and although this new version doesn’t hit theaters until April 30, the trailer is available now.

Good ol’ Freddy Krueger is back. Looks like he’s had a bit of work done on his face, but his blade-laden glove is still very much intact. Director Samuel Bayer (who has directed music videos for Greenday and Metallica) has taken his career in a frightening direction.

The original Nightmare on Elm Street helped boost the careers of Johnny Depp, and John Saxton while the remake will take a more modern approach as it will star Kellan Lutz of Twilight and Katie Cassidy, a star on the new Melrose Place.

We hope this modern version lives up to the amazing trailer.