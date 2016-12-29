2017’s First Gift: New Music from Selena Gomez

At last, Selena Gomez is back in action. Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio let the cat out of the bag when she told Vanidades that Gomez is collaborating with her on a single for her forthcoming album, which will drop sometime next year.

“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family,” Rubio said. “It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable.”

Though Gomez has largely been quiet since she announced that she was taking a break from the limelight, canceled her remaining Revival shows, and went to rehab, it seems as though she is slowly making her way back into the fray. Her first moment back was at the American Music Awards, where she accepted an honor for the favorite female artist in the pop/rock category in late November.

“I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside,” Gomez said at the time. “I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

In August, Gomez wrote in a statement, “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.” Looks like she was right—and that we can expect at least one new tune from her soon enough.