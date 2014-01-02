See 25 Excellent Movies That Were Added To Netflix Yesterday

We already informed you of the many great movies that expired from Netflix yesterday, but luckily, several new films were added to the streaming site in their place for 2014, including “Thelma and Louise,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Amelie,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Below is a selection of 25 excellent additions.

“American Psycho” (2000) “Raging Bull” (1980) “Thelma And Louise” (1991) “West Side Story” (1961) “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” (1993) “Big Trouble In Little China” (1986) “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” (1961) “Bull Durham” (1988) “Red Dawn” (1984) “Mousehunt” (1997) “Spaceballs” (1987) “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979) “The Chinese Connection” (1972) “Amelie” (2001) “Grapes Of Wrath” (1940) “Planes, Trains, And Automobiles” (1987) “Children Of A Lesser God” (1986) “Scrooged” (1988) “Days Of Thunder” (1990) “The Day The Earth Stood Still” (1951) “The Talented Mr Ripley” (1999) “Tora! Tora! Tora!” (1970) “Ghost” (1990) “Good Burger” (1997) “Play It Again, Sam” (1972)

This list was confirmed to The Huffington Post by a representative for Netflix, and the site pointed out that in addition to the above 25 films, Reddit user Cinemaphreak put together a lineup of 66 new movies that hit Netflix yesterday.