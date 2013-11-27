Get Thee To The Theater: 10 Buzzy Movies Coming Out This Holiday Season

This weekend marks the official beginning of the holiday movie season—the great race to get butts in seats until the end of the year. This year, there seems to be so many new releases that—between holiday shopping, eating, and (lots) of family time, we’re not sure how we’ll get around to seeing them all. That’s why we decided to prioritize, and create this handy guide to what we consider the most important releases of the season.

Here are 10 buzzy movies coming out this holiday season that we’ll be lining up. Watch the trailers, then tell us what you’re most looking forward to in the comments.

Already playing:

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

The second in the mega-trilogy, “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” catches us up on the continuing saga of Katniss, Peeta, and Gale—and, oh yeah, the fate of everyone in the Capitol.



“Oldboy”

We’ll admit, we’re more than a little curious about this remake of the 2003 Korean film. Directed by Spike Lee and starring Josh Brolin and Elizabeth Olsen, the story follows an advertising executive who’s kidnapped and held hostage for more than 20 years. When he’s finally released, he embarks on a mission to find whoever captured him.



“Homefront”

Jason Statham plays a former DEA agent who goes up against a local meth dealer (played by James Franco) and his methy girlfriend (Winona Ryder).



Friday December 6

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

The new film from the Coen Brothers chronicles the life of fictitious folk singer Llewn Davis, played by newcomer Oscar Isaac, as he struggles to make it in 1960s New York.



Friday December 13

“The Hobbit: The Desoluation of Smaug”

The second in the “Hobbit” series, the “Desolation of Smaug” follows Bilbo Baggins on his continuing journey with Gandalf and his thirteen dwarf friends on an epic quest to reclaim the Kingdom of Erebor.



“American Hustle”

Christian Bale and Amy Adams play a pair of con men who partner with an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) to take down a dangerous mafioso (Jeremy Renner) and his out-of-control wife (Jennifer Lawrence).



Friday, December 20.

“Saving Mr. Banks”

Based on the incredible true-life tale of Walt Disney’s pursuit of P.L. Travers’ novel Mary Poppins, the film stars Tom Hanks as gregarious Disney, and Emma Thompson as feisty and guarded Travers, who resist’s the mogul’s desires to make her book palatable to young audiences.



“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

“Anchorman 2” picks up with the same band of rowdy news anchors — played by Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, and Paul Rudd, and foxy Christina Applegate. This time, they’re back to create New York’s first-ever 24-hour news channel and, presumably, wear a lot of polyester pant suits.



Wednesday December 25

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Based on Jordan Belfort‘s memoir of the same name, Martin Scorsese‘s new film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, chronicles Belfort’s rise and fall in the high stakes world of securities trading.



“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”

Based on the short story by James Thurber, “Secret Life” is actually a remake of a 1947 film about a man who spends much of his life dreaming rather than doing. One day, he decides to actually begin fulfilling his fantasies and embarks on a trip around the world.