Here’s A List Of Every New Moon Happening In 2021, So Plan Accordingly

New moon, new you! Or, perhaps—new moon, new perspective? Either way, let’s talk about all the new moons happening in 2021 so you can plan your magic accordingly. Bookmark this new moon calendar and refer to it each month for the necessary scoop!

Astronomically, new moons occur when the moon positions herself between the earth and the sun, making it appear as though we’re viewing the dark side of the moon (a.k.a. there’s no light reflecting off her surface). Astrologically, new moons are one of the best times of the month to reflect and pause. When the night sky grows dark, the moon appears to hide away, and without her presence visible, we’re forced to pause and notice the shadowy undersides of our own lives.

Though different cultures have different beliefs around the energy of new moons, many magic folk believe that new moons are a time for reflection and restoration. While full moons bring energy and vibrance, new moons are a time to consider the blessings of the previous moon cycle and ponder the potential impact of the incoming one.

In my own magical practice, I’ve enjoyed spending time with other intuitive folks, working with the energy of the new moon in particular signs in order to connect ourselves with the cycles of the moon. You might like to do the same during these 2021 new moons, whether by gathering with a group or by honoring new moons in a quiet, solitary way. Either way, here’s a full list of all the new moons in 2021 and what to expect from them.

January 13: New Moon in Capricorn

Capricorn season is the time of year when people turn inward—for many all in the world, the days are short and the weather is brutally cold. Capricorn energy invites us to hunker down and work hard—use this Capricorn new moon to consider what work needs to be done to accomplish the life you’ve always dreamed of.

February 11: New Moon in Aquarius

Aquarius, the sign of the sacred water-bearer, will show you how to tap into your inner wisdom during this new moon. The February new moon in this intellectual-yet-mystical sign will show you how important it is to trust your intuition—don’t be surprised if you feel more emotional than usual during this transit.

March 13: New Moon in Pisces

Pisces has a special place in my heart. The sign of the fish has a reputation for being emotional and dreamy (read: a little “out there”), but Pisces energy is also exceptionally supportive of all matters of self-love. You probably know a Pisces who’s mastered the art of the ritual nap. If you can take a break and offer yourself kindness on this new moon, do it.

April 11: New Moon in Aries

If you’ve been working towards a big project—perhaps you’re trying to start your own business or want to join a program or study group—this is the perfect time to do so. This Aries new moon will give you a moment to breathe deeply before plunging into an important new change. Ride this wave and conquer your goals.

May 11: New Moon in Taurus

If there’s one new moon that’s perfect for a sweet dinner party with your closest friends, it’s this one. Though Taurus has a reputation for being stubborn and persistent, the energy of this sign is also relaxed and indulgent. Combined with the reflective energy of a new moon, this will be a great time to lay out a charcuterie board, pour some expensive wine, and spend time with friends who feed your soul.

June 10: New Moon in Gemini (Solar Eclipse)

Eclipses—though they’re a gorgeous, mind-blowing cosmic phenomenon, our relationship is conflicted. Thoughts vary on the energy of eclipses, but many believe that they’re a generally crappy time for decisive action and big spiritual workings. Within the sign of Gemini (the chatty Kathy of the zodiac) you’ll want to keep an eye on the ways that you use words and how they impact other people. Maaaaybe save that Twitter rant for another time.

July 9: New Moon in Cancer

Let the sweetness of summer wash over you with this new moon in Cancer—the sign of the fluid, caring (yet protective) crab wants you to relax. Though I’m biased (I’m a Cancer!), I loooooove this time of year. I’m thinking of a sweet sunset ritual on the beach with your favorite witchy folks, dreaming of what’s to come in the second half of 2021.

August 8: New Moon in Leo

The phrase “step into your power” comes to mind for this new moon. Leo, a sign ruled by the sun, carries powerful energy. This fire-sign new moon carries with it a chance to consider where you feel most empowered—do you like being seen, or do you prefer to lay low? Take this information into this moon cycle and use it to your advantage.

September 6: New Moon in Virgo

This new moon is a check-point—how’s your year going? What needs to change? How can you adapt? Virgo is a grounded, practical sign—most Virgos know exactly how to cross their T’s and dot their I’s. Though you may not have important Virgo placements, you can still call upon Virgo’s power to help you get your act together if you’re feeling scattered.

October 6: New Moon in Libra

Libra, being the sign of the divine scales, asks us to balance ourselves. At the beginning of fall 2021, this new moon will offer balance, be it between your work and home lives, your relationships or perhaps in your self-support regimen. Use this new moon to check in with yourself.

November 4: New Moon in Scorpio

Our favorite dark mystic, Scorpio, rules this November new moon. On November 1st, many pagans, witches and wise-folk celebrate Samhain, the Celtic holiday that eventually became blended into Halloween; it’s a day to honor our ancestors and recently deceased loved ones. This new moon, which falls a few days after Samhain, will be a great time to tap into your roots (particularly your spiritual lineage) and offer thanks for how far you’ve come in 2021.

December 4: New Moon in Sagittarius (Solar Eclipse)

This final new moon of 2021 is going to be a wild one. In the sign of Sagittarius, the fun and flirty fire sign, this new moon and eclipse will provoke some frustrating emotions. Flighty Sagittarian energy is great until you need it channeled into something productive. Know that this might be a difficult emotional period for people who have crucial placements (sun/moon/rising) in Sagittarius. Don’t be surprised if you feel angsty.