The New Moon Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs In Profound Ways

Spring is officially here—and with it comes a powerful New Moon in Aries in the wee hours of April 1. Aimed at boosting your energy in a way we haven’t seen yet this year, this new moon will affect zodiac signs in powerful ways. Every planet is direct until the end of April, providing the momentum we need to ride this new moon energy for the entire month. Now is the time to get hyper-focused on your desires, and be open to however the universe intends to help you manifest. This new moon is the most magical start—are you ready?

This New Moon in Aries could bring so many opportunities for us to begin anew. With this type of energy flowing, it’s time to be bold, courageous and unapologetic as we march towards our highest goals. Although you’ll definitely want to set some serious intentions, you also want to be sure that you quickly follow up those intentions with some initial physical steps to show the universe you mean business. If you’ve been wanting a new job, you’ll most definitely want to jot down details about the job you want to manifest with as much conciseness as possible, but you’ll also want to get on LinkedIn and start applying. And, if you want to take it up a notch, reach out to your circle and let them know you’re ready. The goal is to not only explicitly share with the universe your desires but also to march towards them like the boss you are. This can apply to all areas of life, not just work.

This is doubly so as the New Moon in Aries will be connecting with Mercury and Chiron. With Mercury—the ruler of communication, details and mental processing—amping up this new moon energy, using your words, connections and charm will definitely help you get what you need. You gotta sell yourself in whatever you do and Mercury will bolster your efforts. Chiron will also be in the mix, prompting you to let go of any childhood stuff that’s been keeping you stuck. It’s time to move beyond those childhood fears or defense mechanisms we needed when we were young. You’re grown AF now, so it’s time to be bold and believe in yourself deeply.

The one caveat of April 1 is that there is a spicy aspect happening just after the New Moon in Aries, potentially adding a moment of tension. Saturn and Mars will be joining in the sky which could bring a little bit of conflict. Be aware of this possibility and resist those intentions. Just remember to take whatever feedback comes your way like a champ, without letting it halt your momentum. Saturn likes to shake things up just to make sure your foundation is strong. If you feel a little shook, that’s OK, go search for the cracks and fill them up with love and acceptance.

All of this is especially so if you are one of the four zodiac signs below. Here’s what these special four can expect and how they maximize all this astrological attention.

Aries

Every year, each sign gets one special new moon dedicated to them. Think about it like a little birthday gift, allowing you the time to plant all the seeds you wish to manifest for this upcoming year. This April’s New Moon is yours, dear Aries. Action is necessary now. It is time to start something new, especially if it’s something that brings you joy, pleasure and connection. How do you want to show up in the world, Aries? How do you want to be seen?

Now is the time to ponder these questions and as you are being given an opportunity to make adjustments that allow you to shine as your most authentic self. It’s also a great time to update your wardrobe, tweak your hair, paint your nails and do whatever makes you feel your most bold and confident self. You got this, Aries! You were meant to shine, so make sure you are shining your brightest. You’ll be a natural magnet for all sorts of opportunities now.

Libra

Partnership is on your mind this new moon, Libra. You’ll have a chance to find closeness in your relationship if you are in one, and maybe even start a new relationship, if you chose to. With Mercury and Chiron close by, you’ll have a chance to find a deeper understanding of what makes you truly happy and emotionally safe in your relationships. Not only that, but you could also have a chance to articulate any feelings that come up in a way that makes it that much easier for your other half to receive them.

Perhaps you might even attract someone new that gets in you in a way that no one has before. Some key questions to ask yourself this new moon: what makes you feel most seen in a relationship? What parts of yourself have you been guarding for fear that you will be judged? How can you be more accepting of yourself? Now is the time to understand these aspects of yourself, as it is through understanding yourself that you are able to grow closer to those you love and attract more folks that see that brightness within you. Use this Aries New Moon to turn that light inside way up, Libra.

Capricorn

Home is front and center for you now, Capricorn. Your relationship with your family, your personal dwellings and your feelings of security could always use a little magic—and now is the time. Take stock of all that you need to feel safe, secure and happy at home. You might even want to spend this new moon writing it all down on paper to see it.

You see, Capricorn, you are an emotional being, deeply feeling all the things, so having a space that you can go to and curl up and feel completely relaxed is so important for you. How can you make your space more inviting? What family relationships do you want to improve or distance yourself from? Do you need to spend more time just being in your own space? Now is the time to think about all of that, set intentions and make moves towards creating a space that makes you feel magical.

Cancer

This new moon could bring some interesting career developments for you, Cancer. Does your career bring you joy and excitement? Or, more importantly, do you feel your career aligns with your values and emotional security? If not, great: This new moon can help you get that right on track. If so, good job, keep marching on.

Either way, this new moon brings the energy to help you assess where you are professionally and how far off (or close) it is to your highest potential. Opportunities might come up that help you see more clearly where you are and where you want to go. What’s more, Mercury can help you find just the right words to ask for all the things you need to support your professional journey, and Chiron can show you what fears it’s time to ditch on your way to abundance. You got this, Cancer.

For all you astro babes: if you can’t tell already, this New Moon in Aries is a time to dream as big and bold as you can. The universe is watching. Set those intentions and take those steps towards your future! Happy New Moon!