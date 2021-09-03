The New Moon In Virgo On September 6 Brings Ridiculously Good Vibes

One of the most magical new moons of the year, the New Moon in Virgo, arrives on September 6! This glorious new moon will be supported by Uranus and help us align with our goals, strategize plans supported by the universe and embrace change. It’s time to celebrate, babe!

Every 28 days, we start a brand new lunar cycle kicked off by a new moon. Initiating changes, starting new projects, going on first dates and beginning new habits are all activities favored by the monthly new moon, so now’s the time to make moves. One reason for this lies in the practices of ancient farmers—back in the day, it was common practice to plant all your seeds during the new moon because this is when the sky was at its darkest. Planting under a new moon ensured that your crops had enough time to safely sprout without the critters and creatures finding them as easily as they would under a full moon, when the night sky is at its brightest.

Going with the thought process, ‘As above, so below,’ ancient astrologers believed the same notion could be applied when it came to metaphorical seeds. Planting seeds of intention and starting or initiating anything new under a new moon would protect it from disturbances of any energetic critters or creatures, so to speak.

“ Sometimes, a little change in perspective can shed light on a whole new path otherwise unseen. ”

This New Moon in Virgo is especially ripe for this good energy, as Uranus, the planet of change, technology, innovation and surprises, will be sending the most supportive good vibes. Expect that something unexpected may appear to nudge you towards your dreams. What’s more, Virgo energy is all about organization, details, structure and planning. This makes this new moon an optimum time to evaluate where you are now, dream about where you want to be in the future and formulate a plan to get there.

Perhaps Uranus will provide the breakthrough or ‘aha’ moment necessary to help you see the path that’s best for you. Once you’ve laid out your plan, feel free to light a candle to amplify your intentions. As for who will be most affected, Scorpio, Capricorn, Cancer and Taurus will feel this lunar event’s energy the most, as this new moon will be sending them extra-special support. If you’re one of these signs, be sure to write your deepest hopes and dreams on paper, as the very act can magnetize the attraction back to you.

Sagittarius and Gemini may have to make some adjustments to make room for the good vibes. Just remember that sometimes, a little change in perspective can shed light on a whole new path otherwise unseen. Everyone else will still benefit from the new moon’s energy, thanks to two uplifting planetary shifts: Mars will trine Pluto, helping us to step into our power a little deeper and Venus will trine Jupiter, bringing expansion to our pockets and our hearts.

Overall, this is a new moon that should be celebrated and enjoyed! Be sure to do just that.