The New Moon In Virgo Is An Opportunity For New Beginnings

Are you ready to get OUT of your feelings? If so, you’ll be happy to hear that the universe has just the boost you need—there’s no better time than the upcoming new moon in Virgo on September 17, 2020. This new moon will inspire you to connect with your past as you make plans to create the foundation for your future.

The astrological weather has been rather turbulent lately. Mars went retrograde on September 9, slowing us all the way down until November 14, and is engaging in a tumultuous face-off with Saturn at the same time. This type of energy can have even the most zen person popping off at strangers on the street! Mars and Saturn in a tiff make every conversation a clash of the egos just waiting to happen.

Needless to say, now is probably not the best time to focus your energy on your usual new moon rituals. Starting new projects, jobs or habits is typically a great move during a new moon, but this time around, these new endeavors might not receive any extra support.

That said, you can definitely thrive if you use this time to revisit forgotten projects, circumstances or connections and give them another go. Similar to Mercury retrograde, Mars retrograde is all about revisiting the past in order to create a more strategic plan for moving forward. If you play your cards right and use the Virgo new moon energy to focus on reviving the past, you can actually end up getting ahead.

The goal of the new moon in Virgo is to bring balance to the emotional havoc brought on by the full moon in Pisces that took place in early September. While the Pisces moon pushed for exploration and the release of all unconscious self-undoing, this Virgo new moon asks us to take our very first steps with a lighter load. During the full moon, we came face-to-face with the thoughts and habits that were no longer serving us, and we can now move forward carrying less of the baggage that comes from self-doubt, negative self-talk and distrust in our own abilities.

It is time for us to ground ourselves in pragmatism and create plans that align with our higher purpose. The best way for us to connect with those plans is to look within and to those that know us best, especially to those who represent past dreams or memories we’ve lost sight of.

When the Sun and Moon align during this Virgo new moon, we will also be asked to get organized and be more disciplined and goal-oriented. Are you sure you can’t make time for that morning workout? Can you schedule in that hobby you gave up on because you couldn’t fit it in your schedule? Are you really doing your share of the housework? These are the questions that a Virgo new moon demands we ask ourselves.

One of the best parts about this new moon is that it will have the support of Saturn, Pluto and Jupiter helping us find a way to answer these questions affirmatively. Saturn will ground this new moon, ensuring the plans that are aligned with our higher purpose are secure and stable. Pluto will add the power of transformation, allowing us to rise to higher standards. Finally, Jupiter will expand on whatever we decide to create or recreate. This new moon is filled to the brim with support!

Now, onto who this new moon affects, and how. If you are a Virgo, Capricorn or Taurus, this new moon will bring you the comfort and familiarity you have been seeking. Although you’ve been tolerating all the emotions that the previous full moon sent your way, you are just about ready to be finished with them for a while, and I don’t blame you. You can freely make plans again, as long as you are focused on learning from the past.

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius—this new moon might feel a little uncomfortable for you. Let that discomfort guide you towards a deeper connection with your purpose. Discomfort is only a signal that there is an opportunity for change.

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, you should enjoy this new moon, but only if you are ready to move beyond your feelings and get practical. You know you need a little grounding every now and then, and now is the time.

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius, this new moon might feel a little too down-to-earth for you. If tensions rise, just remember that clarifying your intentions with the universe can’t ever hurt. Maybe you thought you wanted something and put that out there, but have changed your mind since. Well, share whatever changes you’ve thought up and make sure you’re on the same page.

One final thing we must all remember during this Virgo full moon is that, although we might be tempted to, we must avoid being too critical during the days leading up to and after the new moon. It is a time to notice, assess and change, but the trick to maximizing Virgo energy lies in being gentle with ourselves and others while moving forward. Now get out there, reconnect with your dreams, aspirations and hopes and start making your own magic. Happy new moon!