“New Moon” Stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Grace Harper’s Bazaar Cover

So, we just reported that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, stars of the much anticipated Twilight movie New Moon, would be doing separate press for the upcoming film (possibly to stave off the incessant rumors of their offscreen romance?). Well, scratch that. If they’re attempting to get some distance to let the media cool off, they have failed–miserably. More than ever, Kristen Stewart is looking like Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend.

Photographs from the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar have leaked, and it’s official–the fashion mag will feature the duo in full tabloid-esque force on the cover, followed by a spread within its pages. And there are no signs of the duo “cooling off” here. Hand kissing? Check. Sexual glances? Check. If we were riding on the back of a motorcycle with Pattinson, would we be able to help ourselves, either? Probably not…but let’s have a little consistencey, no? Just confirm the romance rumors already!

