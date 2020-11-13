The New Moon In Scorpio Spurs A Hard Look At Your 2020 Regrets & Ouch

After a string of testy new moons this year, the New Moon in Scorpio on November 15 will FINALLY bring a little uplifting energy to our lives. This will be the first new moon with both Mercury and Mars direct since August, giving us a little boost to help us face forward and release the past once and for all. Are you ready to finally make some forward momentum?

Every 28 to 30 days, the universe gifts us with a new moon, encouraging the opportunity to initiate new projects, adapt new habits and follow new paths. Astronomically, a new moon occurs when the moon is darkest in the sky and its illuminated side is facing away from earth. This marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle and the first moon phase.

Interestingly enough, farmers once relied on the cycles of the moon to guide their planting and harvesting processes. Stay with me here! They would plant under the new moon, as this was when the night sky was darkest—the benefit of planting at this time of the month was that it gave seeds time to sprout before the night sky became illuminated enough for bugs and creatures to easily see them. Planting under a full moon was often thought to be wasteful, as critters could easily see the seeds and would often eat them before morning.

Similarly to the methods of early farmers, astrologers encourage the planting of new seeds under a new moon. By planting seeds of intention, instead of seeds for fruits and vegetables, we can maximize the energy of a new moon and avoid our ideas being devoured by circumstances outside of our control.

“ The parts of us that no longer serve our greater purpose can die, and we can transform into who we are meant to be. ”

So, what should you plant in honor of the New Moon in Scorpio? Excellent question. Scorpio energy is all about transformation, sex, intimacy and death. As a fixed water sign, Scorpio energy encourages us to explore the depth of being, weighing light and shadow so that the parts of us that no longer serve our greater purpose can die, and we can transform into who we are meant to be.

It is through this evolution that we are able to more deeply connect with others as well. For this New Moon in Scorpio, we are invited to commit to goals, habits and projects that allow us to access a deeper part of ourselves. It is time to address any addictions, anxieties, intimacy issues or debts to connect with the freedom we wish to feel when the Sun moves into Sagittarius on November 21.

This is a great time to review the past year and take stock of our shadows. Our shadows represent our dark sides—the sides that we would prefer did not exist. The parts of us that we lock in the closet, hiding away the key. Scorpio energy is about finding that key, opening the door and shining light so we can finally see and accept the parts of ourselves we have denied for so long. It is in doing this that transformation can occur, and we can be our true, authentic and whole selves. Allow the energy of this New Moon to help you do just that.

Plus, Mercury and Mars will be direct, giving us the momentum to finally make strides and move forward, and Jupiter and Pluto will both be sending positive beams of support during this new moon. Mercury is picking up speed after going direct on November 3rd, providing clarity to our mental processing and ability to communicate effectively.

Mars will turn around just days before this New Moon on November 13th, reigniting our drive to move forward. Jupiter will expand on everything it touches, making the light you shine on your shadows that much brighter, and Pluto will aid in regenerating gardens where there were once walls and structures that no longer serve you.

“ This is the time to review this year and take stock of our shadows. ”

This New Moon in Scorpio will affect all signs, and there isn’t one that won’t feel its weight. Scorpios will feel it most intensely, as this is their annual New Moon. This is their opportunity to truly step into their most authentic and magical self—so long as they are willing to tackle the discomfort of their shadows.

Next to Scorpio, signs like Taurus, Leo and Aquarius will feel the energy of this New Moon the most. Taurus might find themselves experiencing their shadows through a significant partner. The goal for Taurus will inevitably be to find balance between their needs and the needs of their other half.

For Leos, things could get spicy at home. If they do, it’s important to acknowledge their responsibility in the situation and get resourceful in regards to how to solve it. For Aquarius, it’s important to keep in mind that not every setback is a failure, and this is especially true during this new moon from a professional standpoint. Aquas will do well to look for opportunity in whatever comes their way.

And this goes for every sign: Sometimes, like the new moon itself, we can’t always see the light in a situation, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there. We’ve just got to be patient and wait until it’s reflected back at us. Even if you struggle, this will be the best new moon of the year during which to step into your magic. The biggest question is, are you ready to transform?