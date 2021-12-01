The New Moon in Sagittarius on December 4 Brings a Magical Solar Eclipse

The last new-moon-eclipse combo of 2021 is here and it’s bringing lots of surprises! This super magical New Moon Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius will appear in the sky on December 4, armed with the energy of new beginnings and change. Read on for the lowdown on how to make the most of it.

Not only is this the last new moon of 2021, it is also the last eclipse of the year and the last eclipse of the Sagittarius-Gemini Eclipse cycle. This powerful cycle began back in May 2020—when the nodes moved into Sagittarius and Gemini—and will officially be over when the south node leaves Sagittarius and the north node leaves Gemini, ending an 18-month tour of these signs.

The eclipses during this time heightened the energy of this cycle, and we won’t see another cycle like it until 2029! What’s more, the last time we saw a Sagittarius-Gemini Eclipse series was between 2011 and 2013. If you look back on the last 18 months, can you draw any similarities between then and now? What about focal areas in your life or major life changes over the last 18 months? How are you different?

The Sagittarius-Gemini Eclipse cycle highlights both Gemini-ruled aspects of our life (communication, commuting, short-distance travel, transportation, mental processing and the conscious mind) and Sagittarius-ruled aspects of our life (long distance travel, higher education, tourism, foreigners and our beliefs). Interestingly enough, we can see many changes in these areas of life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As we wrap up this Sagittarius-Gemini Nodal energy, we find ourselves rediscovering how we communicate, commute and learn, as well as revamping our beliefs about our world and how we fit into it.

This last eclipse in the series will give us a chance to make any final changes that allow us to fully embrace the learnings of the last 18 months. This period asks us to explore what freedom really means to us on an individual level, and how we can creatively express and experience that sense of freedom on a more consistent basis. It’s asking us to not only explore our current beliefs, but to replace outdated beliefs that no longer align with who we are now.

It is time to take stock of who you are and who you want to be, and set intentions to take bolder steps towards this upgraded version of yourself. Mercury’s, Saturn’s and Uranus’ involvement aspects to this New Moon will only heighten this energy, pushing for thoughtful communication around any sudden changes that arise.

All signs will be invited to experience this energy. Amplify its energy by writing a list of the areas of life in which you wish to expand your sense of freedom, and light a white or purple candle to send those intentions out to the universe. Those with planets in Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo and Pisces—especially between eight and 16 degrees—will be gifted immense energy to set powerful intentions for change.

Happy New Moon Eclipse, Loves! A new year and more freedom await you!