The Sagittarius New Moon Eclipse Is Your Chance To Manifest A Better 2021

2020 is finally coming to a close and in true 2020 fashion, of course it will end with a bang. One of the biggest highlights will be the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 14 (which is also a solar eclipse!) helping us lay the foundation for an unforgettable new year ahead.

Once every 28 days, the moon looks as though it has disappeared from the sky. This is because the moon and the sun have aligned in a conjunction and from earth we can only see the dark side. Against the darkness of the sky, it appears invisible. This event is referred to as a new moon, and it represents the start of a new lunar cycle.

I always found it odd that the moon was hailed as “new” when you couldn’t even see it—why not new when it’s at its fullest point in the sky, shining its brightest? But then I had an important realization, one that had to do with the word “appears.” The moon appears to have disappeared, it’s light temporarily hidden from view, but this doesn’t mean the moon isn’t there. In a way, it’s similar to the birth of a new life; no one can see a baby until it is born, but we know it’s there, preparing to begin life anew. Astrologically, a new moon represents the quiet brewing of new ideas and projects in the dark, preparing for their big reveal.

This New Moon in Sagittarius on December 14 will be extra-potent, as it is also an eclipse. Astronomically, solar eclipses like this one occur when the moon temporarily blocks the light of the sun completely. This will be a total solar eclipse, visible to most of South America and Southern Africa. Astrologically, eclipses are like super-charged new moons, making us especially ready to charge head-first into the next six months.

Specifically, this New Moon Eclipse in Sagittarius is about optimism, exploration and focusing on the big picture. Where do you need to be more optimistic? What have you always wanted to explore? How can you be more understanding of others? Why are you getting caught up in the details? These are the questions this new moon eclipse asks us to address.

We’ve had one heck of a year, one that collectively forced us to take a good look in the mirror. We are all like caterpillars in our cocoons, growing, stretching and preparing to take flight, and we’ll do just that in 2021. Now is the time to get clear about your vision, so when you’re a butterfly, you know exactly what you’re flying towards.

The mutable signs—Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces—will feel the potency of this Sagittarius new moon eclipse the most. The good thing is, these signs are the most flexible of the zodiac and tend to adjust well to change. They can allow whatever changes that come up during this new moon to guide them closer to their dreams and goals, trusting that it’s all for the highest good.

For everyone else, if there was ever a time to tell the universe exactly what you want, this is it. Use this new moon eclipse energy to envision your dream new year, no matter how far-fetched, weird or outlandish it may seem. Set clear intentions, then sit back and trust the universe is conspiring on your behalf to help dreams become reality. Happy New Moon!