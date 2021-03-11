The Dreamy Pisces New Moon On March 13 Grants Us An Escape From Reality

Scroll To See More Images

The New Moon in Pisces on March 13 will be the last new moon of the astrological year and it’s packing quite the punch. It will have us all up in our feels, thinking about our dreams and potentially even looking for an escape from reality. Are you ready to go deep, deep, deep within? Read on to get the lowdown.

Every month, we are gifted with the magic of a special day filled with the potential to maximize our manifestation powers. On this day, a new moon occurs when the sun and moon meet at the same exact place in the sky and the moon is hidden. It is often said that the best time to sow your seeds is when the sky is at its darkest—literally, this makes sense for farmers wanting to make it difficult for critters and insects to find their harvest (so they won’t eat it), but the same thought applies to our planted seeds of intention! And this is what the monthly new moon represents.

For this New Moon in Pisces, magnified by the presence of Neptune and Venus close by, we are encouraged to dream as big and bold as possible. It is also a time when the veil between reality and the world of spirit is at it’s thinnest, allowing us access to a deeper connection with the underlying forces of creation and that little voice within. This is why it’s imperative to listen closely to the emotions that come up, as well as pay attention to any vivid dreams you may have. Both will provide clues on how to proceed towards your goals.

If you want to take this energy to the next level, write down any goals, adventures or experiences you want to come your way. You can even light a candle to amplify this energy and further manifest your wishes. Once you’ve done this little ritual, all that’s left is to be open to synchronicities and allow the universe to guide you towards your goals.

No matter what sign you are, use this New Moon in Pisces to dust off all of those ideas that you deemed too large, too whimsical or too bold! It’s time to remember that the only thing, person or circumstance standing between you and your wildest dreams is yourself. You can create any experience you want, but you have to dream it first. So use this new moon and dream bigger, bolder and more magically than ever before.

Although all signs will be affected by this new moon, Sagittarius, Gemini and Virgo will have a bit more navigating to do in order to gain the maximum benefits. Read on for what each should know below.

Sagittarius

Sag, this New Moon in Pisces will occur in your home, family and upbringing sector, asking you what improvements need to be made at home to ensure a more nurturing, private and sacred space. Perhaps it’s time to think about moving, renovating or spicing up your apartment?

Gemini

Gem, this New Moon in Pisces will occur in your career sector, giving you a chance to solidify your place at work. Use this energy to dream big, love! Write down your major career goals, sending them out into the universe to guide you towards them.

Virgo

Virgo, this New Moon in Pisces will occur in your long-term partner sector and will highlight a romantic or business partnership in your life. If you don’t have a steady situation but wish you did, write that down! Make a list of exactly how you envision that relationship being. Don’t focus on the person; focus on the elements of the relationship you would experience together.

For the already-committed Virgos, it’s time to add a little spice to your current relationship. Make a list with your partner of all the things you wish you could do together, then simply commit to doing them and get started.