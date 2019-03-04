The 3 Signs That Will Feel Wednesday’s New Moon the Most

Scroll To See More Images

As the upcoming March new moon quickly approaches, all signs may experience typical lunar phenomena—such as the end of a project or era; increased fertility and risk of injury; and increased emotional sensitivity. AKA—things are about to get super fun! While we’re all looking for the next best thing, it’s important to remember what we’ve already cultivated. Yes, we want career advancement, and yes, we want to take the next step in our relationship—but what can we savor now? If we dedicate too much focus toward external rewards and Instagrammable moments, we lose that intrinsic self-love and growth that comes from grinding really hard without expectations. If we don’t enjoy how we spend our days, we aren’t living in tandem with our truths and needs.

So, the question is, like, what the hell? Are we supposed to just love heating up leftover spaghetti in the office microwave and wonder why we’re getting left on read and where we go when we die? One thing we can all do during March 2019’s new moon is show a little extra tenderness to ourselves and others. Give flowers to the special people in your life. Sleep in instead of hitting the gym. (Or drag your dying body there instead of pressing snooze, if that’s more your speed.) Show up emotionally, for yourself and others. Stop trying to fix everything and distract yourself with weird research (nematodes), or shopping, or looking at 20 videos of obscure animals on Instagram. Only you know the best way to be gentle and forgiving to yourself.

And consider a new moon ritual. Something cleansing—like lighting a candle and cleaning your bathroom, or going through your wardrobe and/or car. These little tasks by themselves are nice, but when we put them to a routine or assign them purpose, they can be transformative. Above all, avoid isolating yourself and your experiences from others. Vulnerability and putting yourself out there is a way to build inner fortitude and enrich your life with compassion and empathy. No one can be an island without suffering. Which is basically a segue into the three signs that will be most affected this new moon.

Cancer

Sweet Cancer, this new moon is the start of a physical transformation for you. Now is the time to try that new hairstyle you’ve been preoccupied with. Or, start a lifestyle change to get in shape or tone up. Whatever you choose to focus on, make sure you’re speaking kindly to yourself. It’s easy to get frustrated when working out and eating a shit-ton of greens isn’t making you look like Gyeneth Paltrow. But first of all, pretty sure she’s a robot masquerading in human form. And second, we look most beautiful when we are our healthiest and kindest selves.

Scorpio

The dark cloud is lifting, Scorpio. Difficult financial situations and drama are receding. Don’t make any rash decisions or judgments this full moon. Stay the course, and trust that the universe knows what it’s doing. Visualize peace and completion of whatever is hurting your heart, Scorpio. Whatever this is, you are stronger than it by far.

Pisces

Get ready to push yourself after this new moon, Pisces. It’s time to raise the energy this month. It’s not enough to plan and research. Nothing can get done without the actual doing of the thing. So start your novel or screenplay. Show up at that rock climbing gym in all your inexperienced and nervous glory. There is nothing to be gained by vibrating at the same frequency all our lives. Embrace this change and challenge. You’re ready for it.

Enjoy this new moon, water signs. Your fluid nature and natural characteristics will support and guide you. And even if it feels like you can’t breathe, open your eyes. Take a deep breath in anyway. Let it all in.