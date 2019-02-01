The 7 Signs That Will Feel February’s New Moon the Most

Scroll To See More Images

A new moon in Aquarius is fast approaching—coming Monday, February 4. But which zodiac signs will be most affected by this new moon? We’re so glad you asked. Given that the new moon is in Aquarius, it stands to reason that all three air signs (Aquarius, Gemini, Libra) will be affected. Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) can expect similar awakenings and vibrations. And Virgo (an earth sign) can, as well.

These seven zodiac signs will receive renewed energy and a dose of bravery to help them speak their truth (a theme for the year, according to numerology), as well as express themselves creatively and meet their needs. That said, signs may find that their emotions are more conflicted or complicated than usual. Spending time with support systems and working through what you want and expect can help reduce fear, anger and indecision.

During February’s new moon, signs should hold off on making major life changes/decisions if at all possible. While new moons are a great opportunity to start new projects, I caution air signs to be think their ideas through before committing. Nothing is ever certain—but planning definitely helps. There’s a lot happening behind-the-scenes this month, and while forward motion isn’t visible, it’s absolutely present.

Aquarius (and the other air signs) is ruled by Uranus, well-known for its originality and independence. These traits will be magnified for the signs as they look toward the future. So strap yourself in as you prepare for a new chapter.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Good financial news is coming your way, sweet Aquarius. That loan you’re looking for, or raise, or second income is coming just in time. Be sure to treat yourself and celebrate the milestone—save something exorbitantly expensive like avocado toast—and then save the rest. Your retired self (and general peace of mind) will thank you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

This new moon will lead to increased confidence and eloquence when communicating. Leo, it’s time to ask for exactly what you want. Don’t over-explain. Don’t feel the need to convince. Let the conviction and self-love in your words do the work.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

New life is on the horizon for you, Gemini. I know you love novelty and adventure. This month is a great time to make moves towards the bigger picture of what you want your life to be. This could be an out-of-state move, trying to conceive (omg BABIES!!), or getting an animal (omg, PUPPIES!!!). Just make sure you tell everyone where you’re registered.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Ooh, Libra. This month is spicy for you. This new moon will see a definite increase in your libido and passion. Lean into it. You deserve to feel desired and desirable. Enjoy the spike of confidence and ooh-la-la. There’s a lot to learn from your sexuality.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You may notice jealousy and trust issues more than usual this new moon, Aquarius. This is a great time to break a cycle in your relationships that no longer serves you. Dig to the root of why you are jealous, or why you can’t trust someone. What’s missing in your life that has you wanting? Once you know the answer, you’re halfway there.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

This new moon, take your wanderlust to a new level with internal travel, Sagittarius. It’s not about planning, making decisions or booking a ticket to the Maldives. Ask yourself big questions, and don’t be afraid if you don’t know the answers. What do you want your life to look like in 10 years? What do you need in a partner? What will you miss most about your mother after she passes? These questions are soul-seeds. Plant them.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Expect to be surrounded by a warm glow of nesting and feminine energy this new moon, lovely Virgo. You’ve been grounded in masculine energy for a while, and now it’s time to explore the softer side of femininity. Regardless of which (if any) gender you identify with, femininity can be powerful and enduring. Just like you!

So enjoy the new moon and all of the energies and questions it will bring you. All of the answers are already inside you. Pause. Listen closely. That little voice that is so easily drowned out with existential noise and brands and you’re-not-enough-yet might get a little louder. I wonder what it’ll say.