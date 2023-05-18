The New Moon in Taurus of May 2023 Will Bring You Luck in Love & Money—Here’s How

Scroll To See More Images

Although full moons tend to get all the credit, new moons are what sets everything in motion. When the new moon in Taurus of May 2023 takes place, it will give you an opportunity to create distance from the past and begin something different.

A new moon always takes place when the moon—ruler of your inner world—joins forces with the sun—ruler of your external world—aligning the energy and forging the foundation needed to embark on your next journey. Whatever you start on the new moon reaches culmination by the full moon, showing you the consequences of your decisions and the results of your hard work. Although your energy may feel a bit lower during the new moon, it’s only encouraging you to look inward and reflect on what’s come and gone. And though your reflection, you are guided to set an intention that will guide you through whatever comes next.

However, not all new moons are created equally, and the upcoming new moon on May 19 at exactly 11:53 a.m. ET packs a real punch. If you’re willing to lay down the groundwork for something that has the potential for longterm gain, now is the time to do it. Eclipse season and Mercury retrograde are officially behind us, making this a beautiful time to begin manifesting the future you’ve always desired. Tell the Universe what you want to achieve, show up to do your part and allow the moon to take care of the rest. Here’s why this upcoming new moon is more special than most:

The New Moon in Taurus of May 2023, Explained

Although Taurus may be the zodiac sign of pragmatism, patience and long-term stability, this new moon is actually extremely significant and influential at this point in our collective journey. But before we talk about this new moon’s implications for your future, let’s talk about the significance of Taurus as a zodiac sign. Taurus is concerned with your value system, priorities and material possessions. This zodiac sign wants you to not only accumulate wealth and luxury, but learn how to support and sustain your self-esteem in a deeply-rooted way. Ruled by romantic Venus, Taurus wants you to learn how to rely on yourself and to learn how to live fully in the present moment, knowing that pleasure is temporary, but your self-confidence doesn’t have to be.

Right now, fixed earth sign Taurus is becoming increasingly activated. Right now, Jupiter—planet of growth and abundance—and Uranus—planet of sudden change and forward movement—are both moving through Taurus. Plus, Jupiter is currently careening toward a square with the North Node of Destiny on June 1, which will lead to the unveiling of fated events and turning points. Although so much is at stake and a lot of it is out of our control, this new moon is giving you a chance to take over the wheel and decide who you want to be as your circumstances continue to evolve. You can’t control what happens, but you can control how you react to it. As this new moon forms a trine with Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—you are tapping into the deepest reservoirs of your strength. Call into power the absolute limit of your resilience, and without sacrificing your freedom, make decisions that will support you through thick or thin.