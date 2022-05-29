New Moon May 2022: Your New Moon In Gemini Horoscope Has Arrived

If you’ve been feeling scatterbrained and overwhelmed, don’t give up hope just yet. Your horoscopes for the new moon of May 2022 have arrived, pointing your zodiac sign in the right direction! You’re coming away from a heavy and hectic eclipse season that brought dramatic shifts and life-altering revelations. The dust from all these climactic changes is finally beginning to settle, making the upcoming new moon in Gemini a beautiful opportunity to manifest the life you’ve always wanted.

Taking place on May 30 at 8:30 a.m. ET, the new moon in Gemini will take place, launching the beginning of another chapter. Did you know you can *always* rely on the monthly new moon for a spiritual reset? This is the moment the moon and sun come together to form a conjunction, supporting each other in bringing forth new opportunities while helping you let go of the past. If you make a point to start a project on the new moon, it will inevitably give your work an energetic boost as it takes lift-off.

Gemini energy is intellectual, curious and creative, making it an incredible versatile zodiac sign that helps you adapt to changing situations and see with an open mind. This new moon is creating space for you to find out where you can allow for our curiosity to expand your imagination!

Lucky for you, here is a lot of planetary power bolstering the impact of this new moon in Gemini. With Mars and Jupiter tightly conjoined in Aries, we as the collective are being called to fight fearlessly for what we want. If you can’t stop thinking about something, that’s a sign to follow your instincts and go for it! Mercury in Taurus will also be creating some tension with Saturn in Aquarius, adding even more pressure into the mix. Remember, the first draft isn’t always the best, but if you keep showing up to work consistently, the process eventually it becomes second nature. What do you want to become so great at moving forward that it forms a muscle memory within you? With practice, you’ll get there. And if you make a point to start on this new moon, you’ll already be several steps ahead.

Here’s what you can expect from this new moon in Gemini, according to your sun sign, moon sign and/or rising sign:

Since you’re an Aries, you probably have no problem believing you can have anything you want. Lucky for you, the universe wants to show you just how true that is! Your mind is buzzing with ideas right now and if you’ve been networking with the right people, these ideas could take flight in a way you never expected. Embrace this feeling of empowerment, because it’s rising to the surface with full force. Pleasant surprises are on their way, rewarding you for your effort.

Taurus

This new moon wants you to get out of your own way, Taurus. You’ll need to sit with yourself to figure out the ways in which you may be denying your own self-worth. Shoot your shot! You have little to lose and *so* much to gain. Some of you may even need to rehash some limiting belief systems that keep you tethered to negative self-talk or fear based mentalities. You could even be getting a clear view as to why it’s time to shed the old you in order to enter the *new* you.

Gemini

Surprise, surprise, Gemini—this new moon is *all* about you! You’re being noticed by all the right people, so keep talking and regaling the room. Remember—you deserve to be the center of attention (and you already are without having to try). You have so much to offer to the world and you should be admired and treated well for it. Don’t let anything else hold you back from the space you were born to take up. A new project launch can be well received by those in your network, so go for it!

Cancer

It’s an important time for introspection, Cancer. Start the process of re-examining your history and mulling over your experiences. It will leave you with greater insight into your past, present and future. Everything you’ve learned can help you become more aware of how you want to present yourself to the world going forward. If you recognize your own power, other people will follow suit. You don’t have to force yourself to fit into boxes that don’t fit your updated bottom lines anymore.

Leo

It’s time to set some new goals, Leo! And for some of you, this could mean spending time in a physical or virtual classroom to level up your skills. Education is the name of the game and there’s no shame in admitting you don’t know as much as you once thought. You know you love to conquer challenges and enjoy the reward of reaching the finish line. Don’t be afraid to create new boundaries that help you stay focused and committed.

Virgo

You’re know you’re multifaceted and detail-oriented, but what do you do with those talents, Virgo? Now is the time to examine your skill level and determine where you could use it to take you further in life. This new moon could bring you a chance to elevate your standing in the professional arena, bringing you an even stronger self-confidence. You can have much more in life, so long as you play your cards right!

Libra

Do you feel ready for a spiritual awakening, Libra? This new moon in Gemini invites you to take the plunge and harness all the opportunities life as to offer. What drives your belief systems? A spiritual mentor may rise when you least expect it, offering a helping hand as you make sense of your experiences. Get inspired by something new; something that expands your mind and your awareness. It’ll lead you towards the right kind of people!

Scorpio

It’s time to connect the dots and write the finishing touches on a long term project or investment, Scorpio. This new moon can be very helpful in terms of negotiations and contractual agreements. Choose your resources wisely and invest your energy accordingly. Think longterm gratification, not short term relief! This new level of self advocacy can be very healing for your interpersonal relationships. Compromise and diplomacy are necessary skills in all aspects of life.

Sagittarius

Love is in the air, Sagittarius! Whether you’re single or partnered up, you’ve got a lot of love energy surrounding you. Enjoy being seen, admired and courted by those who want to be graced with your presence. Spend time acknowledging what your needs are so you don’t commit before you’re ready. Respect your own boundaries, give yourself patience and remember—trust takes time to build. Work on creating the space to facilitate proper communication between you and your partners.

Capricorn

Are you considering more ways to stay active, Capricorn? Welcome this new moon, because it’s encouraging you to create a schedule up that sets you up for success! You need a little more wriggle room, and if you’re wasting precious time, you might feel like you’re falling behind. A shift from working in an office to something more remote may even be on the horizon, which could even increase your take-home pay. Just remember what your non-negotiables are so you feel balanced in all that you do!

Aquarius

Time to tell people how you feel and what you want, Aquarius. This new moon is bringing your focus to your love life. Whether it’s a secret crush you’ve been gushing over for far too long or a current partnership that has felt stagnant, a change in the way you deal with romance may be needed. It could be time to reserve a drawer for a special someone in your home! If you feel a need to express your feelings to someone, you may be pleasantly surprised by how well-received it will be.

Pisces

This new moon has you thinking of your home, Pisces. If the energy of your sacred space is starting to feel stale, invite some positive energy into the room by hooking up a new lamp or painting the walls a different color. A change in your environment can help open mental pathways so that you’re no longer stuck in a rut! This energetic shift supports self-compassion, so nurture your heart however you see fit. Financially speaking, you’re also getting more money together, which could make you feel ready to invest more in your mental health, or possibly even a new home altogether.

