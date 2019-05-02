The 4 Signs That Will Feel Saturday’s New Moon the Least

Scroll To See More Images

May 4 brings with it a new moon in Taurus—the embodiment of our physicality. While all signs will experience all energies associated with a new moon, some are more susceptible to change and upheaval than others. So, what should the least affected signs do? It depends on what you’re looking for. New moons are a great time to start new ventures and focus on new beginnings. Full moons are a time of harvest and seeing plans to fruition.

Least affected signs can use this down-time to really plan for the next lunar cycle. Plan in two-week and six-week increments. During each month’s new moon, set your intentions. Throughout the month, you’ll have opportunities to check in and make sure you’re on track during the quarter moon. On the full moon—two weeks after the initial new moon—your next moves will typically reveal themselves to you. And two weeks after the full moon, you can move on to your next goal.

Of course, life doesn’t fit neatly into well-defined boxes in our planners and calendars. Things are messier. We have to do banal shit like get oil changes and our teeth cleaned. So don’t beat yourself up if not everything lines up. If anything, think of these lunar cycles as suggestions. Trust that the universe is pulling and pushing in a way that will make you grow and bloom.

Every month, a new moon is an opportunity for a new start—no matter your sign or situation. So whether everything lines up in your favor, or everything goes straight to hell—we can try to fully embody it. This new moon in Taurus, especially! Feel it in your brain but also your arms and legs and fingers and toes.

Gemini –

Take a step back, you go-getters. Leadership fits you like the perfect winter coat (preferably cheetah, because HELLO you’re a Gemini)—but being a team member is just as valuable of a skill. In fact, learning how to collaborate and work with authority in a healthy way is something that all people could benefit from. So this new moon, just chill. Let someone else lead for a while, and see what the world looks like from the backseat. Just for a minute.

Cancer –

We all get cases of the ‘I-wants.’ It’s easy to compartmentalize hard shit by obsessing over a new wardrobe or home décor or the latest iPhone/video game. But wanting things we don’t really need is just another form of suffering and self-harm. For real, part of self-love is realizing you don’t need anything more. You are worthy and valued without those things you want that won’t really solve anything. So step back from your Amazon wishlist. Enough is as good as a feast.

Libra –

Focus on your strengths—your intuition, integrity and sense of justice. While this new moon will have you thinking more with your physical body, one question you want to ask yourself is: What am I good at? It’s OK if you don’t know right away. But keep asking. It’s our strengths that show us our path and bring out our electricity. So this new moon, keep questioning. The answers will come.

Sagittarius –

I think the hardest thing to find in life (other than my car keys when I’m late) is balance. And this new moon is going to be no exception, sweet Sagittarius. Specifically, focus on communication. Are you listening as much as you talk? Or are you only talking? Conversely, are you only listening and not letting yourself be honest and vulnerable? Both listening and talking are necessary to maintain a deep friendship or partnership. Strive to find balance this new moon. (Note: Car keys are still missing as of this moment.)

Enjoy the reprieve, sweet signs. We don’t get to choose our hardships or where they happen. So let the sweetness soak in. Say your name out loud so you can see what it feels like out in the world. It’s waiting for you.

Love, love, love.