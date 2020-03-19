The New Moon Is Just Days Away & Here’s How It Might Affect You

Scroll To See More Images

There’s, um, a lot going on right now, to say the least. Of course I’m watching the news for updates, but in full honestly, I’m looking to the stars for guidance, too. Especially now that I know that a new moon is just days away! That’s right, the March 2020 new moon falls on the 24th, and whether you’re social distancing or full-on panicking, it could offer the fresh start you’ve been hoping for.

I’m an astrology-lover, but more of a consumer than an expert, so I turned to cosmic geniuses the AstroTwins for the scoop on what this new moon means for us. Ophira and Tali Edut are my go-to source for all things astrology-related, and I’ve been known to spend hours playing on their Cosmic Calculators, even more so now that I’m looking for solo activities to keep me busy whilst social distancing. Fortunately, the twins had only good things to say about the upcoming new moon. “A new moon happens when the Sun and the moon meet at the exact same degree/point in the sky as each other, combining their energies. New moons represent beginnings,” they share.

While the phenomenon certainly feels special, it turns out we experience new moons on the reg. “They happen once a month and build to a full moon two weeks later,” explain the AstroTwins, noting that this transitional period is when you will start to see your new beginnings taking shape. “In that time, any seeds you plant can start to show results, revealing whether it’s an initiative worth pursuing,” they say. That said, you shouldn’t expect massive change in just two weeks: “New moons also have a long-term arc of six months,” the Astrotwins explain. “A corresponding full moon falls in the same zodiac sign six months after each new moon, so bigger projects or changes you start at a new moon can unfold over a half-year’s time.”

By the way—if you’re a fire sign, prepare to feel these changes the most, as it just so happens to be an Aries new moon. “Aries is a fire sign, so the signs most likely to feel this moon are the three fire signs: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius,” say the AstroTwins. Don’t stress, though. This is actually a good thing! “They’ll get a special burst of motivation to put themselves out there and initiate attention-grabbing projects,” the twins share. If you’re any of the three aforementioned signs (Aries in particular), you might come out of your current struggles halfway to achieving your goals, more proactive and productive than ever before. Make the most of your time spent solo and stay on your grind! Prioritize the goals and ideas you’re normally too busy to see through.

Given that things are ~more than a little hectic~ right now, a new moon signifying a fresh start is a beautiful thing. Start thinking up how you want to pursue your new beginning, and don’t forget to pay attention to the stars in addition to watching the news. To get the tea on how your sign in particular might be affected by the Aries new moon, peep the March horoscopes from the AstroTwins for an even more in-depth look at what’s to come. My new 2020 motto is officially “read your ‘scope and wash your hands,” FYI!