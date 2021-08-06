A Spicy New Moon In Leo Is Coming On August 8 To Stir Things Up

Expect the unexpected during the New Moon in Leo on August 8, because life is about to get ~spicy~! Uranus and Saturn will be throwing major shade at this new moon, pushing us to adjust in ways we won’t anticipate. Calling this new moon an opportunity for intense growth is no understatement, so get ready to grow or get left behind.

When a new moon comes around every 28 days, it’s a time to settle down, take a pause and think about what we wish to manifest or pull into our lives. You can light a candle, make a list or create a new intention to focus on during the darkness of the new moon. Then, for the next few months, your goal is to keep your intention top of mind and watch for synchronicities that pull you closer to manifesting it. This new moon falls in the fiery sign of Leo, ruler of fun, creativity, romance and self-expression, so you’ll start noticing synchronicities around the Full Moon in Leo on February 16, 2022.

Normally a New Moon in Leo would be a call for parties, sweet romance, joy and laughter, but because powerhouses Saturn and Uranus are in the mix this time, we may have to work a bit to find the light side of this lunar event. Saturn rules karma, responsibility and dedication, so this new moon will challenge us to find a better balance between fun and duty, joy and responsibility, lightness and seriousness.

“ Although its methods might not be gentle, its end goal remains true. ”

Uranus rules rebellion, change, innovation and unexpected change. He will be making a tight square to this new moon, asking us where we need to adjust to make room for innovation and how we can grow to be more comfortable with life’s unpredictability. Together, these two planets make for a new moon that could be riddled with detours and roadblocks—but trust that it’s all for your benefit.

Yes, you read that correctly. For your benefit! Saturn and Uranus can create opportunities for us to more deeply understand our desires, the things that make us happy and how we can better manage our ego and pride. This new moon is asking us to discover and accept what makes us happier, more creative and more confident. Although its methods might not be gentle, its end goal remains true.

This will be especially true for people with prominent placements in Taurus, Leo, Aquarius and Virgo. This may not be a fun new moon for them, but it will be one that stretches them towards greatness, if they let it. Just remember to breathe; breathing is your way to sanity and will guide you to deeper self-understanding. Aries and Sagittarius might have an easier time with the new moon, but the rest of the signs will find that everyone around them is going a little crazy.

No matter your sign, just trust that whatever happens around this New Moon in Leo is happening for you, so that you can get closer to your dreams and higher purpose. I promise!