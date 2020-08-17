The New Moon In Leo Is About To Make Life WAY Easier

Y’all, is a new moon coming, and it’s finally a gentle one! The new moon in Leo takes place on August 18, and with it comes ample opportunities to boost our creative energy, connect with others and more wholly enjoy our everyday lives. This is one of the first new or full moons in a couple of months that isn’t disharmoniously aspected, so there’s a good chance it could bring a little sparkle to our lives—that said, not everyone will be ~over the moon~ about this new one. Leo, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini and Aries will likely enjoy this new moon the most, but Taurus, Scorpio and Aquarius might have to make a few adjustments to get the most out of its positive energy.

Just a quick reminder for any newbies, a new moon happens once every 28 days and marks the start of a new lunar month. In astrology and astronomy, A new moon occurs when the sun and the moon appear to join together, occupying the same position in the sky. This is the time of the month when the sky is at its darkest and the moon is less visible. For astrologers, a new moon marks a sacred monthly gift from the universe for something new to enter our lives. It’s prime time for starting new habits, launching new projects and beginning new relationships, and a great time for us to push forward towards achieving our goals and dreams.

What It Means

Interestingly enough, back in the day, farmers used to plant their seeds under a new moon because the sky was at its darkest. They knew that these conditions would give their crops the best possible chance for survival, as it would be hard for critters to see the seedlings without the light of the moon, preventing the crops from being eaten. In a similar way, this is also why it’s the time of the month most ripe for setting new intentions and affirmations. When the moon is at its darkest, you should feel comfortable looking deep within and planting your own seeds—seeds of intention, to be acknowledged and protected by the universe.

This is especially true when you set intentions that tie into the energy of a particular new moon. This August 18 new moon will occur at 27 degrees Leo, highlighting romance, fun, love, creativity, kids, baby-making (ooh la la!), laughter, pride, leadership, confidence and personal power. A lot to love! Communication will also be highlighted during this new moon as the planet Mercury will be close by, urging us to better communicate and connect with others. Mars will be the cherry on top of this new moon energy, sending lovely beams of positivity to give us the forward momentum to go after our goals.

Who It Affects

If you’ve been dragging your feet on a project or feeling uninspired, this new moon might be the boost you need to finally get things moving. Of course, each sign will experience the new moon in Leo a little differently, and some will feel it more than others. Leo, this is the start of a new year for you, so throw yourself a little party and set some resolutions. Aries, it’s time to let your hair down and blow off some steam; take a high-impact video workout class or try a romantic, but still socially-distanced date with someone special.

Scorpio, you might have a setback when it comes to your career, but remember that any obstacles you face are just plot twists in your great comeback story. You’ve got this! Aquarius, it might be time to re-evaluate how your partnerships are doing—there’s no time like the present to make some changes to ensure a long-lasting, healthy relationship.

No matter what your sign is, use this Leo new moon to enjoy a few laughs, dress up in some sparkles or have a dance party (even if it’s solo or over Zoom!). Overall, the energy will be ripe for good vibes and intentions. Happy new moon!