Saturday’s New Moon in Libra Will Be the Start of Something Great

The new moon is fast approaching, and on Sept. 28, 2019’s new moon in Libra will be changing up the energy. It’s important to note that this new moon is the *only one* in Libra for 2019. And given that Libra is all about commitment and relationships—that makes it pretty important.

That means that the focus for this new moon will be on—you guessed it—relationships. Libras are known for their diplomatic approach to relationships, as well as their deep desire for justice and equity. This makes them the perfect partners for most of the signs and encourages us to channel our inner Libra by being a little kinder and more forgiving to our loved ones.

This new moon in Libra will have all the zodiac signs looking for connection with their partners or, at the very least, considering the possibility of maybe, someday, letting someone in—which (hello!!!) can be so scary! I guess it’s fitting that it’s so close to Halloween, huh? Because truly, what is scarier than letting someone see all of you, being vulnerable, and then having them possibly decide, thank u, next? Monsters can be defeated, but what do you do when you are your own, lonely destruction?

When things are good in a relationship—romantic, professional, platonic, or otherwise—it can almost make us forget what it feels like to walk around with a big broken heart. And this new moon will help heal those past wounds and deepen our connections with those around us.

This is just the beginning, too. The new moon is the first piece of whatever it is that you’re building. The first page of a new chapter. So if this lunar cycle doesn’t start off perfectly or you find yourself feeling unsure about where you’re heading in life—know that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be. With time comes clarity, and this is (unfortunately) not something you can rush through.

In fact, whatever is beginning right now isn’t due to complete or resolve for another six months from now—when we get a full moon in Libra. So for now, hang tight, focus on your relationships, and rest assured that you’re on the right path. This is just the beginning, my babies.

How the New Moon in Libra Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign:

Aries –

You know it’s a good compromise when both parties are slightly unhappy, but grudgingly willing to try it. And in a relationship of any kind, compromise is your golden key to not slowly dismembering your partner limb from limb. With this new moon in Libra, take a look at some of your habits or tendencies that annoy your partner and consider how you can change or adapt them to better your relationship.

Taurus –

You like to be doing things, Taurus. Constantly on the move, working, playing and striving to do your best in every situation—you view waiting as procrastinating. But procrastination isn’t always a bad thing. Healthy people compartmentalize problems until they’re ready to deal with them. And Taurus, now is the time. Slow down on the doing and focus a little more internally on what you’re avoiding in your relationships. Do it compassionately, and you can’t lose.

Gemini –

As a sign with a big personality, you may be used to people asking you to be a little quieter, a little softer—a little less in general. But Gemini, I am here to tell you that you deserve (and will find!) a partner that doesn’t seek to fundamentally change you or your personality. This Libra season will help you find or reconnect with a partner that sees how special you are—no changes necessary.

Cancer –

This new moon, focus on the difference between interdependence and codependence. One is healthy, while the other is not. Interdependence is shared values and interests, mutual respect and truth, and a desire to support and love one another. Codependence is all of those things on Red Bell or White Claw or whatever hard narcotic rocks your teacup. Ask yourself: In which love jacuzzi are you currently chilling?

Leo –

Do something new with a partner or friend this new moon, Leo. Get the blood pumping or stir up the monotony and perspective on the relationship by doing something unexpected and seeing what happens. Bonus points if it’s something completely foreign to you that your partner enjoys. Sometimes seeing the people we love in their element can ignite a spark and turn things up. Seeing the same person in a new way can be waayyy more exciting than any new fling.

Virgo –

Socializing with co-workers will be a theme for you this new moon, Virgo. Co-workers are a tricky relationship to handle—you want to be friendly, but you also need to be professional. You might not be sure exactly where the line is or fear mixing your personal and work life together. These are all valid concerns, but don’t let that stop you from creating a work life that’s pleasant and fun.

Libra –

This new moon will be all about building a community for yourself. Specifically a home community. Whether you live in an apartment, in a house, with your parents/spouse/boyfriend/dog/lizard king, there is an ecosystem just outside your door. Do you know who your neighbors are? Do you feel comfortable outside your front door? Building relationships where you live can make the difference between ennui and pleasure in your home life. So next time your neighbor says howdy, say something weird back.

Scorpio –

You are a sign that loves your alone time and independence, but this season will shake things up as you find yourself looking for connection more and more. Let yourself be taken away with the fantasy of a new crush or finally get drinks with that one cool co-worker you’ve always been slightly intimidated by. Do what feels good and see how many people are more similar to you than you thought.

Sagittarius –

Disappointment and frustration happen in every relationship, even the healthy ones. The best thing you can do? Communicate. Words are good. And (shocker!) if you use them, people are usually better able to understand what you want rather than passive-aggressively telling them you’re fine for several weeks until they stop asking. But non-verbal communication can also be powerful. If you are feeling like you aren’t getting enough attention, maybe focus that attention on your partner and see if they reciprocate. Don’t discount the power of your own actions in getting what you want.

Capricorn –

You’ve had someone on your mind for a while now, Capricorn. Maybe it’s time to consider making a move. It’s not a marriage proposal—just the hard, emotional work of allowing yourself to open up. It’s hard to face the possibility of rejection or even just the plain shittiness of something not working out for a myriad of reasons. But you won’t know until you try. And either way, soulmates or divorce, you’ll only know for certain if you try.

Aquarius –

This new moon encourages an outward focus for you, Aquarius. Travel and education are a great way to meet new people—romantically, or otherwise. If you’re feeling stuck or stagnant, use this time to widen your social circle or reconnect with friends or family. A good, reciprocal connection with others will help you broaden your perspective, deepen your focus and (hopefully) give you someone fun to party with or go to Taco Bell with at 10 p.m. and then talk shit together in one of your cars.

Pisces –

If you’re ready to take the next step and commit to your partner or invest further in a friendship—Pisces, I salute you. But I want to challenge you to go one step further this new moon: Commit to yourself. Make sure that your most important relationship (e.g. you!) is healthy and strong. When you’re really into someone, it can be easy to place your needs and desires in the backseat. Check in with yourself. Be nice to yourself. Buy the nicer-smelling hand soap even though its $2 more. Date yourself, Pisces. Trust me, you’ll feel so much stronger, so much more confident. Plus, you won’t have to share your fries.