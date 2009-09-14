New Moon Extended Trailer Premieres at the VMAs

Last night the Death Cab for Cutie song, “Meet Me on the Equinox” which was written for the new Twilight movie New Moon premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards. The entire exclusive movie trailer was supposed to be very epic and surprising but then I remembered that we saw a very similar trailer during the MTV Movie Awards. I remembered because there was an extensive amount of topless men and gratuitous money shots and a shortage of sense.

Meanwhile, here is the full length Death Cab song, “Meet Me on the Equinox” and you can click here for a the montage of emotional writhing and werewolves that is the trailer for New Moon.