What the Upcoming New Moon Means for Every Sign

New year. New moon. New resolutions that we all pretend we won’t break (with gusto) come week three. Thankfully, the upcoming moon on January 5 offers us insights into our months. Dig in to what January 5’s new moon means for your sign, prepare yourself for what’s ahead and get ready to bring your A game to any endeavor.

In this year of our Lizard Lord, 2019, we will see an intense focus on the three C’s—communication, collaboration and creativity. Moving into the new year, look to what areas of your life could benefit from the three C’s—now is the time to act.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You may find yourself restless this month, and find your left over holiday stress seeping into relationships. Make sure you give yourself a healthy project to focus on, such as redecorating or renovating a space for the new year. Be careful in your communication, lest you offend new friends or old acquaintances resurfacing. I mean, unless they suck. In which case, absolutely offend them and move on with your life.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This month may find you full of wild ideas and a staggering wanderlust. Right now is the time to plan. That bucket list on your phone, right underneath all those notes about your new (and already discarded) workout plan—bring it to the forefront of your to-do list.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You and your relationships have been coasting by for too long, headstrong Gemini. This month, hold yourself and others accountable for their actions. It’s time to break harmful cycles, and examine your resistance to change. Maybe start small—cleaning your space, or tackling that nagging task that you’ve been putting off since Ariana and Pete were engaged.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Indecision is a decision in itself. You don’t need to hesitate, Cancer. You already have the answers. It’s time to pick where you invest your time in energy. Cast off your toxic and unfulfilling relationships and all the associated emotional/physical clutter. This month, long-term relationships may come to an end, or reach a new chapter.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The new is aligning perfectly with your desire for a fresh start—whether it be in your social circle, relationship or work. You may have a small financial windfall, or figure out a way to supplement your income. This month, focus is your friend in finding what you want—and figuring out how to get it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You could already notice yourself connecting to a new flame (oooh, spicy!) or friend on a deeper level, and that doesn’t show any sign of stopping. Make sure to reconnect with your boundaries, and don’t be surprised if your living situation changes this month. Protect your heart, but leave the gate unlocked, y’know?

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This month could send you into a sentimental tailspin, and have you experience nostalgia from a past relationship or situation. Consider leaving the past behind you, and remember to stay present. On a related note, you could find your social circle widening or tightening. To minimize the risk of alienating people, ask for exactly what you want as clearly as possible. Put effort into your friendships, even if it means going outside your comfort zone.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ability to focus will serve you well this month as you zero in on your basic needs and security. You could find yourself wishing or creating stability in your life, which could result in conflict with the more passionate side of you that craves novelty.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Are your daily habits aligned with the lifestyle that serves you most? Reflect and readjust as needed. If you’re finding yourself tired and drained—do more of what you love. You may also experience some upheaval—whether it be a new job, or engagement or break-up. Keep your gaze on the bigger picture.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There will be a New Moon in Capricorn on January 5, which means passion is on your horizon. Unfinished business will rear its head this month, like an ex who can sniff out exactly when you’ve started to move on. Block the ex, and try to face these challenges head-on. Trust that you are capable of doing the best thing for yourself.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Already chill to the maxxx, this month may find you a little more passive than usual. That’s fine. Go with the flow, and trust that you are well on your way. Practice communication with partners and close friends, who may sometimes see your easy-going nature as a lack of love.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

We make our own families, and you especially, Pisces. This month will be full of support from made-families—which are just as valid as those we are related to biologically. You may also find yourself making calculated risks as you work to balance autonomy and career and relationships. It may not be an easy month, but putting the work in now will save you heartache and see positive results.

All signs would do well to tap into their deeper subconscious this month and allow themselves to break negative self-talk and open themselves up to new possibilities. You are the master of your own vessel—so make it fun and flirty ;-).

If your monthly horoscope doesn’t resonate, be sure to check your rising sign. This new moon is a chance for renewal, but so is every week, every morning, and every moment.