Attention, Astro-Lovers: Here’s Your List of Every New Moon in 2022

With thirteen New Moons on the calendar, 2022 is bound to be a magical year. To help you prepare, here’s a list of every 2022 New Moon on the roster, plus some tips on working with New Moon energy.

Cultures worldwide understand the differing intensities of both Full Moons and New Moons. Full Moons are generally considered to be energizing and uplifting, while New Moons promote introspection and quietude. If you’re someone who tries to fill their time instead of feeling their feelings, New Moons are probably hard for you. 2022 has gifted us thirteen of them instead of the usual twelve, so you have plenty of opportunities to explore introspection this year.

During the New Moon, focus on rest, recovery, and planning, just as the Moon “rests” from being present in the night sky. Take a nap if you’re weary. Brew yourself a cup of strong herbal tea in your favorite mug. If you have to go out into the world, dress comfortably. Don’t pass judgement on yourself for taking care of your body, mind, and spirit. As long as you’re still accomplishing your necessary tasks and treating yourself and others with kindness, honor your need for R+R.

This advice goes doubly for our two solar eclipses (which happen during new Moons). Don’t try to get everything done! Lay low, breathe deeply, and sit with your feelings. Prepared with this list of every new Moon in 2022, you can honor the moon’s phases and craft an exceptional year for yourself. Good luck, besties!

January 2: New Moon in Capricorn (Super New Moon)

We kick off 2022 with a Super Moon (which is when the Moon comes nearest to the earth). This is an excellent time to set practical objectives for the year. Focus on what you have the energy to accomplish and use the closeness of the Super Moon energy to propel your success.

February 1: New Moon in Aquarius

After having set practical objectives in January, on this groovy Aquarian New Moon, consider your spiritual path. Have you been wanting to explore a spiritual tradition, or rededicate yourself to one you’re already a part of? What kind of life do you want for yourself in 2022?

March 2: New Moon in Pisces

“Gentleness” is the theme here on the Pisces New Moon. Check in with your well of energy. Do you feel depleted? If so, are there people or circumstances contributing to that drain? See if, just for this evening, you can avoid those stressors, go to bed early and sleep as long as possible. Turn your phone off, too.

April 1: New Moon in Aries

April’s Aries New Moon is an optimal time to start a new project—Aries loves initiating plans. Use the sign’s drive and power to propel your endeavors; just make sure you have some sort of accountability and check in with yourself or another person a couple weeks after (around the time of the Full Moon).

April 30: New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus

Stubborn restlessness and sleepy confusion will abound on this Taurus eclipse. Although Taurus energy is deeply resistant to change, let the Universe move in and around you. Don’t worry about planning or setting intentions here—sit, breathe, and know that the tumult will pass.

May 30: New Moon in Gemini

As the nights grow shorter and the sun shines brighter, use this Gemini New Moon as a pause. During Gemini season we’re all prone to extroversion and socialization, so use that energy to your advantage. Commune with people who have similar goals, and who can lift you up.

June 28: New Moon in Cancer

Midway through 2022, take time to be tender with yourself. This isn’t a night to go out and party, or try to be social. Reflect on what’s happened throughout the year so far and give yourself some grace. Let this be a pit stop before the rest of your courageous journey!

July 28: New Moon in Leo

Where do you derive your power from? Do you gather your energy from being around others, or from turning within? Take a few moments on this Leo New Moon to determine who and what zaps your energy, and who and what fills your emotional cup.

August 27: New Moon in Virgo

If 2022 has seen you falling into bad habits and behaviors, this New Moon is the right time to reset. If you catch yourself going down the wrong path, it’s ALWAYS better to redirect course than to keep forging ahead towards greater failure, just because you’re embarrassed.

September 25: New Moon in Libra

Libra adores everything luxurious. Combine this with restorative New Moon energy, and you’ve set yourself for a delightful evening alone. Break out the bath salts and a toy or two. Even if you’re a self-deprecating workaholic who doesn’t feel like they deserve good things, just pretend for one night, okay?

October 25: New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio

During an already super-spooky time of year (Halloween’s right around the corner from this New Moon), beware of people trying to suck the life out of you with shit-talk, untrustworthy behavior, and flakiness. Eclipses often bring out the worst in people, so put your energetic guard up and withdraw for the evening.

November 23: New Moon in Sagittarius

Much like the other two fire sign New Moons, this Sagittarius New Moon is an excellent opportunity to check in with your goals and shift course if necessary. Are you putting in enough work to achieve your goals? Are you putting in too much work? Most importantly: are you enjoying it?

December 23: New Moon in Capricorn (Super New Moon)

Just as we start 2022, we also get to end 2022 on a super New Moon in Capricorn. How have you changed since the start of the year? Who have you become? What have you left behind, and what will you bring forward? Celebrate simply making it through.